From: Magnus Eze, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) has accused the yet-to-be registered United Labour Congress (UCL) led by Joe Ajaero of blackmailing government in order to secure registration.

Addressing a joint press conference at the Labour House, Abuja, on Friday morning, National Presidents of NLC, Ayuba Wabba and TUC, Bobboi Kaigama, they alleged that the group was taking advantage of the tension in the country to forment crisis.

It urged Nigerians to discountenance ULC’s strike threat and enjoined government to deal with the disgruntled unionists.

They insisted that laws regulating trade unions must be respected.