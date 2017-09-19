The Sun News
Latest
19th September 2017 - Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU
19th September 2017 - 200 Turks granted asylum in Germany
19th September 2017 - Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding
19th September 2017 - Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE
19th September 2017 - Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE
19th September 2017 - Ex-England, Man United star Rio Ferdinand wants to become professional boxer
19th September 2017 - Four dead in Lagos explosion
19th September 2017 - Buhari formally proscribes IPOB
19th September 2017 - Fake Buhari’s UN speech in circulation – Presidency
19th September 2017 - Boy, 4, shot dead mother while playing with gun
Home / National / Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU

Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU

— 19th September 2017

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday lauded the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for reaching an amicable agreement in national interest.

ASUU suspended its five weeks old strike following a closed door meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation.

ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement on suspension of the strike at a news briefing after the closed door meeting with the Federal Government on Monday in Abuja.

The National President of NANS, Mr Kadiri Aruna, made the commendation in an interview, in Enugu.

Aruna also appreciated both parties for respecting and considering the appeal of Nigerian students, especially the NANS’ two weeks’ ultimatum to resolve the crisis.

“First and foremost, we are happy considering many factors that played up before and during the strike.

“However, we thank them for respecting Nigerian students’ demand in its two weeks’ ultimatum of resolving the crisis; even as NANS made efforts to constantly engage both ASUU and the Federal Government during the strike,’’ he said.

The national president, however, urged the Federal Government to earnestly meet up with the various agreements reached “as the suspension of the strike is on conditions to be met within few months.”

“It is a conditional suspension by ASUU predicated on the Federal Government fulfilling its part of the agreement starting from October as agreed.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to act fast in order not to allow the lecturers to go back to a probably prolonged strike,’’ he said.

Aruna also urged students to return to campuses and resume classes to cover the few weeks lost in the academic calendar already.

“We want our members, Nigerian students, to go back to classes and resume lectures forthwith,’’ he added. (NAN)

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strike suspension: NANS lauds FG, ASUU

— 19th September 2017

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Tuesday lauded the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) for reaching an amicable agreement in national interest. ASUU suspended its five weeks old strike following a closed door meeting with the Federal Government’s delegation. ASUU President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement on suspension…

  • Mission urges Nigerians in S’ Africa to be law-abiding

    — 19th September 2017

    Nigeria`s Consul General (CG) In South Africa, Amb. Godwin Adama, on Tuesday, urged Nigerians in that country to remain law abiding and resist being lured into crime. He said, in Johannesburg, that while the mission was working hard to protect their interest, Nigerians should stay away from crime. Adama said that Nigeria`s new high commissioner…

  • Only LG autonomy can stop widespread agitations – NULGE

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The National Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) said the widespread agitations across the country could only be addressed when local governments are granted full autonomy. National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, stated this in a chat with journalists in Gombe. Comrade Khaleel led members of the union on a…

  • Ebonyi govt. supports army’s PYTHON DANCE

    — 19th September 2017

    The Ebonyi State Government has declared support for the ongoing Nigerian Army exercise – “Egwu Eke’’, Python Dance II, in the South East zone. Governor David Umahi declared the support when he received the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai. He, however, urged the army to keep to its rules of engagement. Represented by…

  • Four dead in Lagos explosion

    — 19th September 2017

    Four persons were on Monday killed after an explosion hit the jetty of the Petroleum Wharf, Apapa, Lagos State. It was gathered that a vessel, identified as Histria Ivory, was discharging Premium Motor Spirit (petrol) around 3am when some hoodlums besieged it to scoop fuel spilling from the vessel, which resulted in the death of…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share