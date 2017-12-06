Strike: OAU sends students home, postpones 43rd Convocation

From: Gabriel Dike

The Senate of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State has approved that the students of the institution proceed on an end-of-year break with immediate effect due to the on-going industrial action embarked upon by non-teaching staff of the institution.

The OAU Senate, at its emergency meeting, on Tuesday, December 5, took the decision to avert any crisis that may result from the on-going strike over essential services on campus.

The Non Academic Staff Union (NASU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), on Monday, commenced an indefinite strike to protest the skewed allocation of N23 billion for earned allowance to staff in the university system.

A release by the Public Relations Officer of the University, Mr. Abiodun Olarewaju, stated that the students had been ordered to vacate their halls of residence latest by 4.00pm, on Wednesday.

The statement also urged parents/guardians of the students to note the decision and ensure that their children and wards are prevailed upon to comply with the directive.

According to the release, students are expected to resume on Tuesday, January 2, while lectures commence, on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

In a related development, the authorities of OAU, on Wednesday, postponed the forthcoming 43rd convocation ceremonies due to the on-going national strike by non-teaching staff unions.

‘’It has become imperative for the authorities of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile – Ife, to postpone the 43rd Convocation Ceremonies of the University earlier scheduled for December 13 to 16, 2017’’, the statement noted

The image-maker of the institution, Mr. Olarewaju, said that the non-definite date for the suspension of the strike has made the suspension of the 43rd convocation ceremonies of the university an unavoidable alternative.

Olarewaju expresses the regret of the university management for any inconveniences the postponement might have caused the general public, most especially our invited guests, the graduating students, their parents and guardians, friends and well wishers, the alumni, lovers of Great Ife and all other stakeholders.

The withdrawal of services of the members of these unions has compelled the management of OAU to ask its students to proceed on “End of the Year” break and the eventual postponement of this year’s (43rd) Convocation Ceremonies.