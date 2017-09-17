The Sun News
Latest
17th September 2017 - Strike: ASUU postpones branch congress
17th September 2017 - Trump labels Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’ in tweet
17th September 2017 - YABATECH sacks staff involved in certificate scam
17th September 2017 - Opposition’s plot to destabilise Nigeria – Lai Mohammed
17th September 2017 - Lagos opens Nigeria’s first DNA forensic lab
17th September 2017 - Reject frivolous loans by state govs, LP urges NASS
17th September 2017 - Tiv advocate restructure of Nigeria
17th September 2017 - Over 500 register for Queen Moremi pageant
17th September 2017 - Yusuf to make changes ahead of Eagles-Black Stars match
17th September 2017 - Ultra-Orthodox Israelis protest mandatory army service
Home / Cover / Strike: ASUU postpones branch congress

Strike: ASUU postpones branch congress

— 17th September 2017

By Gabriel Dike

The fate of university students now hang in the balance as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its various branches to put on-hold the proposed emergency congress today meant to take final position on the strike.

The various branch congresses were scheduled for Monday to decide on the on going five-week-old strike after the National Executive Council (NEC) in Abuja on Thursday and Friday.

The national body of the union at the weekend sent signals to branch chairmen to put on-hold the proposed meeting thus prolonging the industrial action.

On Wednesday, University of Lagos, Lagos State University, University of Ibadan, Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Federal University of Technology Akure, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi and Federal University of Technology Minna voted for continuation of the strike

The following institutions voted for suspension: Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) Ago Iwoye, Ogun State, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State, Usmanu Danfodio University, Sokoto and University of Port Harcourt

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strike: ASUU postpones branch congress

— 17th September 2017

By Gabriel Dike The fate of university students now hang in the balance as the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has directed its various branches to put on-hold the proposed emergency congress today meant to take final position on the strike. The various branch congresses were scheduled for Monday to decide on the on…

  • Trump labels Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’ in tweet

    — 17th September 2017

    Donald Trump has referred to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as “rocket man” in a tweet about a conversation with the South Korean President. The US leader tweeted that he had been speaking with Moon Jae-in about the situation with the secretive communist state, which has launched a series of ballistic missiles in recent weeks and conducted its…

  • YABATECH sacks staff involved in certificate scam

    — 17th September 2017

    Suspect jumps bail By Gabriel Dike Management of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH) has dismissed a staff of the institution involved in sale of certificate to a serving federal lawmaker. When the bubble bust, Seun Adebayo, a registry staff, was arrested by the State Crime Investigation Division (SCID), detained and granted bail. It also learnt…

  • Opposition’s plot to destabilise Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

    — 17th September 2017

    The Federal Government says Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is not set up to fight for the right of anyone or group but a tool by opposition to destabilise the country. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, said this at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday and alleged that IPOB was being…

  • Lagos opens Nigeria’s first DNA forensic lab

    — 17th September 2017

    …To render free legal services in commemoration of int’l Day of Peace The Lagos State Government has completed the construction of the first ever high-powered DNA Forensic Laboratory in Nigeria, the State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Adeniji Kazeem has disclosed. The State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode had last year approved the construction…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share