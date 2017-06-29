The Sun News
Latest
29th June 2017 - Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode
29th June 2017 - Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court
29th June 2017 - Rivers State and Amaechi
29th June 2017 - South Africa probes airport robbery reports
29th June 2017 - Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug
29th June 2017 -   Zoning breeds incompetent leaders -Ezeemo
29th June 2017 - Sokoto to inject additional N1.6b into power plant
29th June 2017 - Benue: I’m seeking divine guidance for second term –Ortom
29th June 2017 - Kano has abolished non-indigeneship – Ganduje
29th June 2017 - Boko Haram regrouping, threatening UNIMAID –Unions
Home / National / Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode

Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode

— 29th June 2017

By Moshood Adebayo

Irked by the menace of street trading and its attendant risks, Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has read the riot act to market women and men in the state.
Ambode gave the warning at a meeting with leaders of Agbado Oke-Odo Market, in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) at the Lagos House, Ikeja
Lamenting the activities of traders, which he described as not only constituting environmental nuisance, Ambode said the bad habit could no longer be tolerated, as it disturbs others, urging them to desist or face the full wrath of the law, through closure of such market or markets.
The governor, who said the warning to Agbado Oke-Odo traders also applies to other markets in the state, added: “Any market where their traders are blocking the road and constituting menace to others will be shut down till further notice,” he said. Ambode said aside causing avoidable and needless traffic, “the traders are also in the habit of dumping refuse on the road, thereby causing environmental and health hazards.”
Represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr. Tunji Bello, the governor beamoned activities of the traders, whom he said have become adamant.
“The market has become a stumbling block, particularly to those using the road. Traders have blocked the Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, to the extent that even contractors working there don’t have place to work because they have taken over the area. They cause gridlock and people coming from Ota or from Abule Egba don’t have the passage to connect other areas of the state. We have warned them consistently but, we are yet to get any result. That is why we have summoned this meeting.”
Bello said the meeting was to call the market leaders to order and give them the last warning, saying the idea initially was to shut down the market today but the governor decided that we should give them just one week to put things in order. The SSG said although the government was not interested in shutting down markets, “but it would have no choice than to wield the big stick if traders continue to constitute themselves as menace to other road users.
In her response, Iyaloja Araromi Oke-Odo Market, Mrs Dupe Shonola and Babaloja General of Agbado Oke-Odo Market, Alhaji Abiodun Kosoko, said they had warned the traders who are selling on the road to desist but to no avail.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Street trading: Keep off roads or risk shut down –Ambode

— 29th June 2017

By Moshood Adebayo Irked by the menace of street trading and its attendant risks, Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has read the riot act to market women and men in the state. Ambode gave the warning at a meeting with leaders of Agbado Oke-Odo Market, in Agbado Oke Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) at the…

Share

  • Venezuela crisis escalates as helicopter attacks apex court

    — 29th June 2017

    • Four grenades dropped on court, 15 shots fired at interior ministry A helicopter has attacked Venezuela’s Supreme Court in what President Nicolás Maduro called a “terrorist” incident. The helicopter then flew to the court and dropped four Israeli-made grenades of “Colombian origin” on the court. One failed to detonate. 15 shots fired at the…

    Share

  • Rivers State and Amaechi

    — 29th June 2017

    By Simeon Nwakaudu Two weeks ago, immediate past governor of Rivers State, Mr. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, used his 52nd birthday to amuse his bosses. In order to be seen to be saying something, he said some irrelevant things, which do not require quoting. He also travelled to Kaduna to make more horrible statements. I would…

    Share

  • South Africa probes airport robbery reports

    — 29th June 2017

    South African authorities are investigating whether any workers at Johannesburg’s main international airport have helped robbers who follow arriving travelers and mug them at their homes or other destinations. The probe follows a series of reports about people who were attacked after leaving O.R. Tambo International Airport, a major regional hub. Earlier this month, a…

    Share

  • Africa gets generic version of most effective HIV drug

    — 29th June 2017

    • Kenya rolls out drug free to 27,000 people The generic version of the most advanced drug against HIV has been introduced in Kenya, a first in Africa where more than 25 million have the disease, the NGO Unitaid said yesterday. The drug, Dolutegravir (DTG) is the anti-retroviral drug of choice for those living with…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share