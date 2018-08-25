Strategic importance of negotiation

Ever since I got that hint, I have immersed myself more into the study of negotiation materials, knowing as I now do, that mediation is no more than negotiation tweaked for the purposes of third party facilitation. There are yet other things that raise my curiosity about these branches of study. Why, for instance, do negotiators get so handsomely paid and mediators are not? Why do corporations scout for smart negotiators while hundreds of mediators literarily roam the streets with no jobs? Can this be the result of mediation marketing which would appear to sell mediation practice and procedure less than a sophisticated skill? Doesn’t it appear that when we say disputants can appear in mediation without representation such as lawyers or other consulting experts, all that is being communicated is that the exercise lacks skill or particular knowledge? Nothing, respectfully, can be further from reality because the body of literature in negotiation would suggest otherwise. If you undertake quality negotiation training, you will literally beat yourself for all you have ever considered as negotiation or mediation. You will come to discover that mediation never really meant sheepish submission to proposals that did not meet your ultimate goals. That will be the point at which you will come to the realization that making the first proposal at mediation may after all be a tactical move.

Before getting to the mediation table, the discerning participant should have made adequate preparations, with his desired outcome firmly set as his mediation goal. He should know ahead of the mediation session what minimum offer he would accept. Put differently, he should know at what point to call off the mediation because it is not meeting his objective. To do this successfully however, the mediation participant must set an opening demand that exceeds his expectation. Care must be taken that the demand level is not unreasonable so that the party does not lose integrity. He should also know in advance what alternatives exist for him to achieve his objective if he calls off the mediation or the mediation ultimately fails. Sadly, too many participants enter a negotiation without having clearly defined the optimal goal they are aspiring to achieve in that negotiation. Sometime, they aspire to a goal that is far too low. This inevitably results in an outcome that is way beneath what could have been achieved, as their low target is very likely to be eroded by the concessions they will need to make to keep the negotiation going.