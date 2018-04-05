The Sun News
Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa

Strange illness kills 10 In Jigawa

— 5th April 2018

Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A strange illness has claimed the lives of about 10 people in Babura Local Government Area in Jigawa State while about a dozen, others are receiving treatment at the council hospital.

The news, which filtered across the state, was greeted with anxiety, barely one week after a serious case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) was recorded at Taura Local Government Area of the state where several children were reported dead from the menace.

Daily Sun gathered that the strange illness suddenly reared its ugly head at a village in Baru, under Babura Local Government Area where four adult males reportedly died.

Also, a similar illness was recorded at both Ganji and Maule villages where about five people were reported dead by their respective family members.

According to people in the affected area, which incidentally is the home town of the state governor, Alhaji Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, the victims started with complains of severe headaches, followed by vomiting, and within 48 hours, the victims would be pronounced dead.

A resident of the area, Hardo Umar, said three people are presently receiving treatments from Maule village while one family man has been reported dead.

When contacted, the council chairman of Babura, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed to our reporter that no fewer than 10 people have died from the illness while several others are receiving treatments at the Babura General Hospital.

The chairman said already health workers have been mobilised to the affected areas to curtail the menace.

He said nobody could ascertain the actual cause of the disease until results from samples taken from the victims by the state ministry of health for test are out.

