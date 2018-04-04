Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

A strange illness has already claimed the lives of about 10 people while about a dozen others are currently receiving treatment at the ‎council hospital.

The news which filtered across the state was greeted with anxiety that just about a week ago, a serious case of Cerebral Spinal Meningitis (CSM) was recorded at Taura Local Government Area of the state where several children were reported dead from the illness.

Investigations by our reporter revealed that the strange illness has ‎suddenly reared its ugly head at a village in Baru under Babura Local Government Area were four adult males were reported dead.

Also, a similar illness was recorded at both Ganji and Maule villages were about five people were also reported dead.

According to people in the affected areas, which incidentally is the home town of Governor Muhammed Badaru Abubakar, they claimed that the victims started with complaints of severe headaches, then started vomiting and that within 48 hours, ‎victims would be pronounced dead.

A resident of the area, identified as Hardo Umar, said three people are presently receiving treatments from Maule village while one family man have been reported dead.

When contacted, Chairman of Babura council, Alhaji Muhammed Ibrahim, confirmed to our reporter that no fewer than 10 people had died from the illness while several o‎thers were receiving treatments at the Babura General Hospital.

The council chairman also said already health workers have been mobilised across the affected areas to curtail the menace‎.

He said so far nobody could ascertain the actual cause of the disease until results from samples taken from victims by the state ministry of health‎.