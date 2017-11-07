Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa

It is under control – Govt

From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

There is confusion in Gidan Dugus, under Wangara District of Dutse local Government Area of Jigawa State, following the deaths of about 50 children.

The children reportedly died of a “stange disease,” according to the community.

The disease was reportedly first noticed in July but the community did not report it until October 28.

It was gathered that the people preferred self medicate than go to hospital for treatment.

When Daily Sun visited Gidan Dugus, parents of the deceased children were seen mourning loved ones while parents, whose children showed symptoms of the disease, were apprehensive and wondered aloud what fate would befall their children.

One of the parents, Haladu Usman, who lost seven children said; “Within 14 days, I lost seven of my children, 3 boys and 4 girls. The children died one after the other.”

Another parent, Salisu Abdullahi said he lost four of his children in one week, despite several efforts in securing medication from nearby clinics.

He said: “I was dead scared by this unknown sickness which consumed the lives of our innocent children. We have intensified our daily prayers for Allah to protect this community.”

Ward head of Gidan Dugus, Mallam Umar Dahiru, said the community live in fear and agony over a disease illness, which he described as a catastrophe.

He added that, on the average, they bury five to six children, on a daily basis, as a result of the disease.

Dahiru said they reported the case to the state government, which sent a team of medical personnel who collected blood samples of some of the sick children for tests.

He said Dutse local government assisted them with cash, which enabled parents of the affected children to take the children to hospital.

When contacted, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Ali Garba Dandidi, confirmed the illness but disclosed that their records showed that only 39 children died.

He added that the ministry has sent an intervention team to the area and that the situation is under control.