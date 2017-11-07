The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa
7th November 2017 - Save Nigeria’s democracy, Wike urges International Community
7th November 2017 - Nigeria must be re-negotiated –Methodist Prelate
7th November 2017 - Ex-Kogi gov, Wada, in EFCC custody over ‘Diezani’s N500m’
7th November 2017 - 2018 budget: Tension over Buhari’s joint address
7th November 2017 - Militants kill British hostage, free 3
7th November 2017 - We’ll eliminate hunger in Nigeria by 2030 –Obasanjo
7th November 2017 - Cross River: Ayade beefs up security after herdsmen, farmers’ clash
7th November 2017 - We’re not at war with NASS –SGF
7th November 2017 - N2bn court complex wasting in Anambra
Home / Cover / National / Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa

Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa

— 7th November 2017

It is under control – Govt

From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

There is confusion in Gidan Dugus, under Wangara District of Dutse local Government Area of Jigawa State, following the deaths of about 50 children.

The children reportedly died of a “stange disease,” according to the community.

The disease was reportedly first noticed in July but the community did not report it until October 28.

It was gathered that the people preferred self medicate than go to hospital for treatment.

When Daily Sun visited Gidan Dugus, parents of the deceased children were seen mourning loved ones while parents, whose children showed symptoms of the disease, were apprehensive and wondered aloud what fate would befall their children.

One of the parents, Haladu Usman, who lost seven children said; “Within 14 days, I lost seven of my children, 3 boys and 4 girls. The children died one after the other.”

Another parent, Salisu Abdullahi said he lost four of his children in one week, despite several efforts in securing medication from nearby clinics.

He said: “I was dead scared by this unknown sickness which consumed the lives of our innocent children. We have intensified our daily  prayers for Allah to protect this community.”

Ward head of Gidan Dugus, Mallam Umar Dahiru, said the community live in fear and agony over a disease illness, which he described as a catastrophe.

He added that, on the average, they bury five to six children, on a daily basis, as a result of the disease.

Dahiru said they reported the case to the state government, which sent a team of medical personnel who collected blood samples of some of the sick children for tests.

He said Dutse local government assisted them with cash, which enabled  parents of the affected children to take the children to hospital.

When contacted, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health,  Ali Garba Dandidi, confirmed the illness but disclosed that their records showed that only 39 children died.

He added that the ministry has sent an intervention team to the area and that the situation is under control.

Post Views: 29
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Strange disease kills 50 in Jigawa

— 7th November 2017

It is under control – Govt From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse There is confusion in Gidan Dugus, under Wangara District of Dutse local Government Area of Jigawa State, following the deaths of about 50 children. The children reportedly died of a “stange disease,” according to the community. The disease was reportedly first noticed in July but…

  • Save Nigeria’s democracy, Wike urges International Community

    — 7th November 2017

    From Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, has appealed to the international community to save Nigeria’s democracy from imminent collapse by mounting sufficient pressures on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government to uphold the rule of law and guarantee the integrity of the electoral system. Wike also stated that the current…

  • Nigeria must be re-negotiated –Methodist Prelate

    — 7th November 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria (MCN), Dr. Chukwuemeka Kalu Uche, has said the present structure of Nigeria should be re-negotiated, with each zone having some measures of autonomy. He said the current structure is inimical to the growth and development of the nation. Uche disclosed this in an interview with…

  • Ex-Kogi gov, Wada, in EFCC custody over ‘Diezani’s N500m’

    — 7th November 2017

    Former governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada, is in custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), in Abuja. The former governor is being grilled over N500 million campaign funds he allegedly collected from former minister of Petroleum Resources, Mrs. Diezani Alison-Madueke, “He was in custody of the anti-graft agency since 12 noon, yesterday”…

  • 2018 budget: Tension over Buhari’s joint address

    — 7th November 2017

    Jittery presidency meets Saraki, Dogara as National Assembly leadership pleads with lawmakers From Fred Itua, Abuja   There is palpable tension at the National Assembly over President Muhammadu Buhari’s scheduled address of the joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives. Buhari is expected to present the 2018 budget to the joint session of the National…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share