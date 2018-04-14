The Sun News
Latest
14th April 2018 - Strange death
14th April 2018 - Evil nurse
14th April 2018 - Nightfall in Birnin Gwari
14th April 2018 - Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again
14th April 2018 - Why we won’t support Buhari – Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman
14th April 2018 - We’re prepared to stop Buhari’s 2nd term bid –Yerima, Arewa Youth Leader
14th April 2018 - Buhari is the most prepared person for presidency –Momoh
14th April 2018 - A coalition of parties to unseat Buhari underway – Chekwas Okorie
14th April 2018 - Buhari’s re-election chances very bright –Mohammed Lawal
14th April 2018 - Nigerians more divided under APC–Ahmadu Ali
Home / Features / Strange death
Death

Strange death

— 14th April 2018

Imo community thrown into confusion as a man is found dead on top of palm tree, in inexplicable circumstances

Gilbert Ekezie

Umuocha in Amawuihe Ubomiri Autonomous Community, Imo State was thrown into confusion, when one of its sons, Mr. Anthony Akaire, was found stone cold dead, slouched upside down, on a palm tree.

Before the mysterious incident, the victim had been a popular palm fruit cutter in his village for a long time. But after some time, he left the job and travelled to Abuja where he secured a civil construction job with Julius Berger, as a professional carpenter.

But when, along the line, the appointment was terminated, Anthony returned home to engage in private carpentry. Later, he started combining it with his palm fruits cutting business, on a part-time basis. In the course of time, he became so skillful in it that he was being invited to work for people in surrounding communities such as Ohaji, Egbema, Ogbaku, Irete, Orogwe, Izombe, Oguta and other parts of Owerri Local Government Area.

Eyewitness account of the mysterious death 

That was the situation until Tuesday, February 6, 2018 when he went out for the business and failed to return alive. On that fateful day, ‘Dee Anthony,’ as he was popularly called in the community by many people set out to cut the palm fruits on a portion of land said to be owned by one of the men in the community.

But after climbing up with the aid of traditional climbing rope known as ete in some parts of Igbo land, and cutting the palm fruits, his body was seen entwined with the rope and he hung headlong, at an odd angle, on top of the palm tree. It caused a big stir among the villagers.

Saturday Sun learnt before members of his family became aware of the incident they were eagerly expecting his return from the day’s business. Having waited in vain for a long time, they raised the alarm which made concerned villagers to put together a search party that went looking for him until they eventually sighted his lifeless body hanging in an awkward position on the palm tree.

According to an eyewitness, Mr. Obi Chuks, the entire village was thrown into confusion as no one knew what to do. Officers and men of Mbaitoli Police Division, Nwaorieubi, where report of the incident was lodged and who arrived the scene shortly, met a huge crowd of sympathisers and onlookers.

Chuks informed that it took the intervention of a native doctor from Umunoha, a neigbouring community who was contracted to bring down the body from the tree, after appeasing the gods with sacrifices. Thereafter, the body was deposited in a morgue within the locality.

Guessing the cause of death

Since after the incident speculations have been rife as to the cause of the sudden, unexpected death. While some attribute it to heart attack, others try to locate it in the supernatural, with some suspecting that his death might have something to do with the palm fruits he is alleged to have climbed and cut at Ohaji area of the state, which was said to have been laced with charms. 

But in his reaction, a local palm wine tapper, Mr. Joe Kekeme, dismissed with a wave of hand the speculation about the victim coming into contact with a charmed palm tree, noting that such incident usually occur in the line of their business.

He explained that it could be that the victim got his legs entangled in the climbing rope, leading to not only a truncating of his climbing thrusts/motions but also to an upturning of his body position on the palm tree. With his head pointing downward, Kekeme believed that he must have died from asphyxiation, resulting from the anti-clockwise flow of his blood, when rescue effort could not reach him early enough. “If help had come immediately, he would not have died,” he said. “Probably, when the rope twisted, and hung his leg up, he struggled, but could not save himself. So, after much struggling and shouting, he eventually died from suffocation.”

Kekeme explained that though there could be other contributing factors that could lead to that kind of shocking death, in their line of business, the major one is the one he described in his chat with Saturday Sun.

“As palm wine tappers, we face serious challenges and what happened to Anthony is part of it,” he insists. “That does not stop us from doing our work. After all, a driver does not stop driving because another driver died in an accident. Neither   should a driver stop driving because he once got involved in a road accident. So, it is part of life,” he said with a shrug.

The body of the victim is still in the morgue while arrangements are on to commit it to mother earth on a date yet to be announced. Efforts made to reach the Police Public Relations Officer, Imo State Command, Andrew Enwerem, for official police reaction on the matter proved abortive as calls put across to his phone line could not get through.

 

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Birnin Gwari

Nightfall in Birnin Gwari

— 14th April 2018

…Kaduna community where residents hate to see the coming of dusk Sola Ojo, Kaduna When it comes to bad news, Birnin Gwari, the headquarters of Birninn Gwari Local Government area of Kaduna State, Northwest Nigeria, is gradually becoming a household name – no thanks to armed bandits, broad day robbers and cattle rustlers. The activities…

  • BUHARI

    Why I’ll vote Buhari again and again

    — 14th April 2018

    Femi Adesina The greatest talking point in our country this week has been the declaration by President Muhammadu Buhari that he would seek a second term in office next year. And naturally so. Desire by any President, whether positive or negative, should elicit great interest in the citizenry. The President that should be pitied is…

  • buhari

    Why we won’t support Buhari – Odumakin, Afenifere spokesman

    — 14th April 2018

    Spokesman of pro-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has said that the group is not going to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election because the president failed to deliver on his campaign promises. Reacting to Buhari’s declaration to go for second term, Mr. Odumakin told VINCENT KALU that his group was going to support a party…

  • BUHARI

    We’re prepared to stop Buhari’s 2nd term bid –Yerima, Arewa Youth Leader

    — 14th April 2018

    President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Shettima Yerima, has said that President Muhammdu Buhari, who has declared his interest to run for a second term, will be humiliated at the poll. Speaking with VINCENT KALU, Alhaji Yerima noted that some failed governors, ministers and Buhari’s kitchen cabinet are mounting pressure on him…

  • presidency

    Buhari is the most prepared person for presidency –Momoh

    — 14th April 2018

    Former Minister of Information and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Tony Momoh, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is the most prepared person for the presidency. Reacting to the declaration by Buhari to seek re-election, Prince Momoh, in an interview with VINCENT KALU, noted that the president has bright chances of winning…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share