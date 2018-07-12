The Sun News
Stormy day for Stormy Daniels, as she's arrested at strip club
Stormy day for Stormy Daniels, as she’s arrested at strip club

— 12th July 2018

NAN

Stormy Daniels,  the adult film actress who is suing US President Donald Trump over a hush agreement about an affair,  was arrested while performing at a strip club in Ohio, her lawyer said early, on Thursday.

The actress, who has risen to widespread fame since alleging she had an affair with Trump, was performing at Sirens Gentlemen’s Club in Columbus, lawyer Michael Avenatti tweeted.

“She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non-sexual manner! Are you kidding me?

“They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities,” Avenatti wrote on Twitter.

Avenatti had earlier tweeted that the arrest was “a set-up” and “politically motivated.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is in the middle of a scandal that some say could topple the U.S. president.

She has filed two lawsuits against Trump, who denies he had an affair with her in 2006 and paid her off to keep quiet about it.

The 39-year-old has piqued the nation’s interest: More than 22 million people tuned in to see her speak on CBS news show “60 minutes” in May.

The same month, the US Government’s ethics watchdog referred Trump’s apparent hush-money payment to the Justice Department for possible investigation.

Following her apparent arrest, Avenatti tweeted that he expected Daniels to shortly be released on bail.

“We also expect that she will be charged with a misdemeanor for allowing ‘touching.’ We will vehemently contest all charges,” he wrote online.

