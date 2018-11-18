Thank God, next time never came. One day, I reminded my wife how I used to tell her to cut cow skin meat, popularly called pomo in local parlance, into two, especially the very thick ones so that it could go round, and how I used to say that although the situation may continue for some time, the future was going to be alright.

The N17,000 Need: There was a time I was in great need of money at the Camp. It was at a time the value of the Naira was high. I needed seventeen thousand naira but I had only three thousand naira. Then one of my pastors came and said he needed a thousand naira for something urgent. I nearly kicked him out. I thought, I need seventeen thousand naira, I have only three and I need fourteen more; you need only one thousand and you are bothering me, get out of here.

But as he was about to go out of the door, the Spirit of God spoke to me and said, “Give him the one thousand.”

If I didn’t know His voice, I would have said,” Get thee behind me Satan.” Reluctantly, because I know He is the one who must be obeyed, I called the pastor back and said, “At least let’s solve your problem. From having two problems, we will have only one.”