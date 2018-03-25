Stories of man’s inhumanity to man

The scriptures say, “The heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked; who can know it?” The wickedness of the heart manifests in shocking stories such as these ones related by Pastor Enoch Adeboye, leader of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, in the book, “The Stories of Pastor E.A. Adeboye.”

Mother Who Was killing Her Children

I once visited a family without realising that the woman of the house was a high-ranking witch. She and her husband had reached an agreement in the spirit realm that, out of every two children born to them, one must die. As at the time of my visit, they had a little daughter who had been marked to die on that very day. Of course, I didn’t know this as I only visited to greet the family.

As I was about to leave, the child, who was strapped on her mother’s back, stretched out to me with great longing, perhaps in premonition of her impending doom. I had no option than to hold her. We were to learn later that this child never, ever allowed anyone else, to carry her.

So I carried her and prayed for her, oblivious of the prevailing circumstances. “Father bless this child, keep sickness away from her, keep death away from her.”

And the yoke was broken! Shortly after that incident, the mother began to confess.

“I killed three of my children, but the day I was to kill this one, this troublesome pastor came by and took the child from me.”

A Wife’s Fury

There was this rich man who had vehicles of all kinds. One day he had a quarrel with his wife and the woman said to him, “I will see to it that you walk Lagos streets without a car.”

The man laughed over that, saying, “How can I possibly walk? I have fifty-four vehicles. Useless woman, how will I ever need to walk when I have so many vehicles?”

He didn’t know the kind of woman he was married to. Not long after that, he started having endless problems. Many of the contracts he had executed and that had been paid for developed problems and he was asked to refund the monies.

New jobs were no longer coming in either. Before he knew what was happening, the cars were going. By the time he came to church to see us he had only one car left and fifty kobo in his pocket.

After narrating his story, he asked himself, “What do I do with this fifty kobo? If I eat with this fifty kobo, there will be no money to buy petrol and I will have to walk as my wife said. If I use the money to buy petrol what will I eat?”

We gave him an opportunity to surrender his life to Jesus. In that kind of situation, we did not have to preach for long. He was ready for anything. He surrendered his life to Jesus and the Almighty God took control. A year later when he was sharing this testimony, we had dedicated two houses for him on the same day in Lagos.

And a Father Died

A brother in Lagos who had a highly paid job lost it for no reason and for months he was jobless. Things became very difficult for him and so he came to The Holy Ghost Service held every month.

It was in those early days when we were very few. We were about two thousand or so for the all-night meeting.

At the service, the Word of God came saying, “There is a man here, you lost your job, and you cannot get another one even though you are highly qualified.”

And then I said to the congregation, “Well, God asked me to tell you that you are going to get your job back, but the one responsible for this problem may die.”

Three or so months later, his father suddenly died. And two or three days after the father died he got a letter from his place of work apologising and recalling him. Anyone who will not allow you to reach your goal will perish in Jesus name. Amen!

Mother Who Blocked Daughter’s Marriage

A sister came to one of our programmes in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, years ago, who wasn’t married. Then the Word came and I announced that there was a sister whose mother didn’t want her to be married. The Word said that if the mother does not release her, she (the mother) would be buried within seven days. I didn’t know or even see the girl.

The following day this sister came with her furious mother. “That’s the way you stupid prophets spoil the minds of our children, telling my daughter that I will die because I didn’t allow her to marry.”

I said, “Me? Sister did I say that?”

She reminded me of the prophecy of the day before.

Then I said to the girl, “What God said was that there is a sister here. Did I mention your name?”

I then turned to her mother, “Mama don’t mind her, nobody mentioned her name, she is just claiming what is not her own.”

The mother said, “Oh, oh is that so? Alright.”

She then asked her daughter to excuse us for a while. After the daughter had stepped out, she turned to me, “Pastor, but is it true that the mother of this person will die?”

I said to her, “I may not have been talking about you, but what God told me is going to come to pass. So if you are the one, and I’m not saying it is you, before the week runs out whoever it is, is going to be buried.”

“Ehhhh, I’m not making it difficult for her to marry, but who is going to take care of me after?”

I said, “Mama, that’s simple. I can tell her your great fear and the husband will take good care of you. I will make them promise. That’s if she can marry within 6 months.”

This lady was almost 40 years old and nobody had looked in her direction before. But now she is married and her mother lives with her and her husband in a happy family.