Stop using pensions, gratuity matters for political gains – Group urges politicians

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Triangular Group, Osun State Chapter, on Monday, called on politicians and some pensioners to stop using the issue of pensions and gratuity for political gains.

The Union also ‎condemned the protest staged by a faction of the union last week, describing it as being politically-motivated.

Chairman, Triangular Group of Pensioners in the state, Prince Rotimi Adelugba, while addressing a press conference at The Nigeria Union of Journalists conference room in Osogbo noted that the conference was organised to disclaim the claims of some few pensioners who took to the street to say pensioners are still owed up to May.

He stated that the said agitation by few members of pensioners was ill-planned, politically motivated and a bid to execute the minds of some politicians, querying that why are all their agitation planned toward election period?

Adelugba held that all pensioners have been paid their pension up to May, 2017 in line with the approved schedules.

‎He explained that the schedule for payment in the state was a reflection of the Memorandum of Understanding/ Agreement signed by both government and Labour of which NUP was not left out.

He attributed the backlog of gratuities to insensitivity of successive administrations in the state, lauding Aregbesola for revisiting the backlog for payments.

‎”The conference became necessary in order to let the general public know the position of our Group on the demonstration and the phantom lies peddled by the Omoniyi Ilesami’s led 2011/2012 Forum of Retirees.

“Permit me to make clear that The Triangular Group of Pensioners are bonafide members of the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, State of Osun who strongly believe in peace, dialogue and the welfare of pensioners in the state and have been doing everything within the law to make sure that pensioner’s welfare and interest is jealously guided.

“It is therefore very sad to wake up in the early hours of 29th, 30th of June to see a faction of retirees who took to the streets to demand for payment of pension arrears and gratuities.

“While we believe in the right to peaceful demonstration and unbiased demands from government, we equally condemned in its entirely the demonstration.

“We therefore disassociate our Group from the unwarranted demonstration which we believe is ill-planned, politically motivated and a bid to execute the minds of some politicians.

“Our Group wondered why the demonstration now that the bye election of Osun West Senatorial District election is near.

“Instead of engaging in dialogue with government on issues bothering their minds as to how their benefits would be paid, they resulted in militant approach known to be orchestrated by opposition; telling lies and character assassination capable of destabilizing the peace of the state”, the group added.

Prince Adelugba applauded Governor Aregbesola’s sensitivity to workers’ welfare, saying the present administration had painstakingly taken times in explaining to the public on position of finances of the state in relation to payment of salary, pension and gratuities.

“Permit me to explain why there is backlog of unpaid gratuities. Col Leo Segun Ajiborisha, left a substantial amount in the gratuity account but when Late Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke was governor, the fund was used to print documents and since then up to 2010, when this government came onboard it paid substantial amount of the backlog of gratuities up to 2014 when the paucity of fund set in”, he asserted.

On Paris fund, he said, “The second tranche of the Paris fund which Omoniyi Ilesanmi’s group alleged to have been diverted, we have thoroughly investigated these allegations only to find out that the fund is yet to be released.

“This was corroborated by the Hon Minister of Finance who said last week that that fund after necessary steps would be released soon.

“We wondered where Mr. Ilesanmi and his people got their own information from. It is therefore inhuman, disheartening and uncivilised to note that despite all efforts put in place and the assurance capable of giving hope to retirees, they embarked on character assassination, lies telling.

“The Governor, Ogbeni Rauf Adesoji Aregbesola had said it severally that the salary and pension arrears would be paid as soon as fund is available.

“Government has been sincere with the welfare of pensioners by ensuring that they were not left out of monthly payment of pension.