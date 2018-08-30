Stop these mindless killings

A killer deserves no mercy and sh should be paid in his own coin. Lowering the stiffness of the law of justice has further ignited the height of killings in our society. People now take the law into their hands to execute barbarian justice without any recourse to the security agencies. Mere misunderstandings on simple issues attract death by lynching. More pronounced are business misunderstandings, land issues, family squabbles and political differences. These have witnessed the arbitrary taking of life, and the trend is on the increase. Our youths no longer have respect for human life. When we hear stories of mindless killings around us, instead of taking appropriate steps, we allow the suspects go scot-free, as if nothing happened. We hear of how university cult members kill one another, as if they are slaughtering Christmas goats. More painful is the nonchalance on the part of the government at the centre during the killings perpetrated by herdsmen in the Middle Belt region of the country. At the last count, over 5,000 innocent men, women and children in the Benue, Taraba and Zamfara states are estimated to have been mindlessly killed by marauding Fulani herdsmen. The country is gradually building a community of mindless killers prowling through the nooks and crannies of Nigeria.

Many years before the Nigerian war with Biafra, the law was stringent and firm that whosoever killed would be killed in return. Even the holy books specifically stated: “suffer not a witch to live,” and it went further to say “an eye for an eye.”

A Nigerian problem that no one wants to rectify, just like many other problems facing the country. How can a country be bereft of statistics? How can a country not have correct data on any one particular issue?

The situation has got to a stage whereby members of the public watch killers in action and only shake their heads, shudder and look the other way. We have taken life to be a common commodity that can be dispensed with at any time. No wonder, just for simple business disagreement, we take up arms to snuff out the life of another person. Just for mere political disagreement, we employ thugs and arm them to kill opponents. The spate of mindless killings in our society must be stopped. It is believed that the job of our security agencies is to protect life and property. That seems not to be so as even security personnel are culpable in wasting innocent human lives.

The recent outcry by embattled Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and Senator Dino Melaye, at separate forums, about alleged plots to kill them on the road by unidentified persons ought to be weighed seriously. These are not common, ordinary people. They were voted for and are representatives of their people. As I write this column, the world has heard their cries of death threats and it would be unfortunate if nothing is done to avert their fears.

Only last week, 60 years old Mr. Chris Obioma Chikwendu, a retired lecturer of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede, lmo State, and a native of Amaogwugwu in Umuahia, Abia State, was accosted and was about to be abducted by some mindless killers in Army uniform. Reports said he had gone to inspect his farm when the men accosted him. He was first shot in the leg before he was clubbed to death.

Friends and colleagues of Mr. Obioma, described him as a gentle fellow though from a family of top-flight politicians. He was only a retired lecturer well beloved with a friendly disposition. To kill a man is touching the spirit of God. If God the creator of man sees killing of his handiwork as evil and punishable, why would government not mete out death penalties to every killer, be they armed robbers, kidnappers or serial killers either via cultism or otherwise?