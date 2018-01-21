The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Stop the killings, respect sanctity of life, The Sun MD pleads

Stop the killings, respect sanctity of life, The Sun MD pleads

— 21st January 2018

By Sunday Ani

Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie has appealed to Nigerians, irrespective of tribe, religion or language to respect the sanctity of life and stop bloodshed in the country.

He made the appeal yesterday in Lagos, when the management and staff of The Sun as well as their friends and well-wishers staged a ‘Walk for Life’.

As early as 8am, participants trooped out in their numbers, looking sporty and decked in white and red t-shirts.

Addressing the crowd at the premises of the Golden Tulip Hotel, Amuwo Odofin from where the walk took off, Mr. Osagie said: “I welcome everybody to this second walk exercise. The last one was a walk against domestic violence and child abuse. This one is a walk for life.

‘‘The theme for this year is broader because it is a walk for peace in the country as well as a walk for life. You have to be alive to achieve anything and everything you want to achieve.”

The exercise, which was meant to create awareness against wanton killings, brigandage, kidnapping and other threats to life in the country took off from the Golden Tulip Hotel, leading participants through Apple Junction and back to the hotel through Durbar Road by Jakande Estate, Mile 2.

Also speaking, the Founder and Coordinator, Women Arise Initiative for Change, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin likened the exercise to the proverbial apple, which daily intake keeps the doctor away. “So, there is a good chance of keeping the doctor away when one walks like this.

Aside that, there are other benefits such as helping to lose weight, lowering blood pressure and reducing the risk of many chronic diseases.

Going for a regular walk is one of the best and easiest ways of improving one’s mood to keep fit.

It loosens your trousers a bit, your tummy assumes a better shape, and it keeps the legs looking great,” she said.

She commended The Sun for the initiative, which impact,  she said, would be like bomb on Nigerians.

“I want to salute The Sun for always being a pacesetter. Last year, we were here on a gender-based violence walk. When you talk about any media house in Nigeria, The Sun remains the foremost in trying to keep people fit, educate the public and create awareness aimed at helping to save lives.

“The impact of this exercise will be like a bomb because The Sun is widely circulated throughout the country. As we move around creating awareness, it will serve as a wakeup call, not only to the citizens, but also to other media houses. It will enable citizens to understand the importance of health, and that health is wealth,” she said.

Residents looked on with glee as almost 200 energetic  persons walked and danced chanting to them to abhor violence and ensure good living.

Even as the exercise rounds off, the perspiring but excited crowd kept swinging and wiggling as they wished that The Sun walk would be a more regular programme. Many who spoke to Sunday Sun thanked the management and the staff for making this year’s walk another enthralling activity.

In his closing remarks, Mr. Osagie thanked everybody who participated and Dr. Okei-Odumakin for putting off all her engagements to grace the event and promised that the tradition would continue in the years to come.

 

