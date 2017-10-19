The Sun News
Latest
20th October 2017 - FG moves to name looters
20th October 2017 - Paris Club refund: Senate moves to probe Buhari
20th October 2017 - N120bn bribery allegation: Misau docked, granted N5m bail
20th October 2017 - Why I refused to pay Obi –Gov. Obiano
20th October 2017 - Evans, gang make u-turn
20th October 2017 - Anambra guber: Things that stand Obiano out
20th October 2017 - About 1,000 Nigerians in Thailand prison –Ambassador
20th October 2017 - 2015 polls: Lies, propaganda used against me –Jonathan
20th October 2017 - Senate, House differ on devolution, restructuring
20th October 2017 - NASS advocates 10 years jail term for exam fraudsters
Home / Editorial / Stop the bloodbath in Plateau

Stop the bloodbath in Plateau

— 19th October 2017

The gruesome killing of over 29 persons in Nkiedonwhro community of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen is despicable. Reports said that the gunmen stormed the village in the early hours of Monday and shot at the people indiscriminately.

One report said that 20 of the victims, who were mostly women and children, were killed in a classroom they ran into for safety, while another account said the victims were killed in a classroom that security operatives evacuated them to. Whichever way it happened, the heinous crime is condemnable. It is unfortunate that the dastardly act was committed barely 48 hours after a dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed on the area by the state governor, Simon Lalong.

The attack was said to be the third in the local council since Friday when the indefinite curfew was ordered. The National President of Irigwe Development Association and a former member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Sunday Abdu, reportedly confirmed the killings.

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the ugly development and tasked the security agents to bring the violence to an end. He urged the military to come up with a plan to ensure that there are no further attacks or reprisals by one group against the other in the area. Other Nigerians and groups have also condemned the unwarranted deadly attack.

We join other well-meaning Nigerians in condemnation of the wanton killings in the Bassa area of Plateau State for no just cause. This particular killing is horrendous. It is one too many. The most worrisome aspect of the massacre is that it occurred while a dusk-to-dawn curfew was in place. We decry the scant regard for human life and the killing of people with impunity in that part of the country.

Whether the act was perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen or militants, it is abominable. We call on the Federal Government to put adequate measures in place to check the excesses of herdsmen to stem the tide of incessant killings in Plateau State and other parts of the country where such matters are rife. The security agents must act on intelligence and nip such murderous attacks that have become a feature of life in Plateau State in the bud.

Plateau State government should work with the security agents to ensure lasting peace in the area. The government should order a thorough investigation of this matter with a view to fishing out those behind the vexatious killings. All those found guilty should be given adequate punishment. Government should also look into past inquiries and implement some of their recommendations that can help to stop the incessant fighting between the herdsmen and farmers.

We have said in earlier editorials that ranching is the best way to stem the bloody clashes between Fulani herdsmen and farmers in the country. Let plans be put in place to ensure that cattle farmers build ranches for their cows as is done in other countries. The Federal Government should muster the will to apprehend and try those behind these killings. It bears repeating that the primary duty of government is to protect life and property. Allowing killer herdsmen to get away with willful killings such as this is an abdication of the responsibility of the government to the people.

We cannot continue to pretend that this problem will fizzle out without confronting it headlong. There are enough laws in the land to punish murderers. The perpetrators of these murders must be arrested and prosecuted according to our extant laws. All those found culpable must be given condign punishment to deter others from toeing that ugly path. The Police should rise to the challenge and arrest those behind the Plateau State bloodbath and others in the country.

Post Views: 68
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Abubakar A. Dabang 20th October 2017 at 1:58 am
    Reply

    Most Of This Problems Are Caused By The Securities To Enable Them Have The Grace To Put On Their Check Point So As To Get Their Ilegal Income From The The Masses That Surffer To Earn Their Living. God Forbit.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

FG moves to name looters

— 20th October 2017

Buhari orders Information, Justice ministries, EFCC, ICPC to compile list By Adetutu Folasade-Koyi and Godwin Tsa, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has directed all relevant agencies to compile documents on names of all looters and make the list public. The directive is in compliance with an earlier ruling of a Federal High Court in Lagos, which…

  • Paris Club refund: Senate moves to probe Buhari

    — 20th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Barring any last minute change, the Senate will next week commence an inquiry into how Paris Club refunds and other bailout funds doled out to governors by President Muhammadu Buhari were approved. Senator Samuel Anyanwu from Imo State, in a motion of national importance, yesterday, queried the legality of the funds…

  • N120bn bribery allegation: Misau docked, granted N5m bail

    — 20th October 2017

    From Godwin Tsa, Abuja‎ Senator Isah Misau representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District was, yesterday, docked  at a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at Maitama for making “injurious falsehood” against the Inspector General of Police, Mr. Ibrahim Idris and the Nigerian Police Force. The senator who was arraigned on a five-count charge, pleaded…

  • Why I refused to pay Obi –Gov. Obiano

    — 20th October 2017

    You earlier denied same claim in presence of bishop – Obienyem From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Anambra State Governor, Willie Obiano, has broken his silence on the controversial N7.5 billion allegedly demanded by his predecessor, Mr. Peter Obi, confirming same to be true. In reaction, Obi dismissed the claims, and described Obiano as a desperate man…

  • Evans, gang make u-turn

    — 20th October 2017

    …Say ‘we are not guilty again’ By Romanus Okoye Kidnap suspect, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike a.k.a Evans and his five alleged accomplices, yesterday, changed their plea to not guilty following the amended charges by the prosecution. While the charges still border on conspiracy and kidnapping, the law under which they were charged was changed to: “The Prohibition…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share