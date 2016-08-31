The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
31st August 2016 - FCT: FCT minister strips FHA building approval powers
31st August 2016 - Benue State workers’ plight
31st August 2016 - The herdsmen killings
31st August 2016 - Niger Delta: Why Buhari should not use force
31st August 2016 - Wasted billions: Black pots and kettles everywhere
31st August 2016 - Stop the blasphemy murders
31st August 2016 - Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader
31st August 2016 - The troublemakers from the North (2)
31st August 2016 - In Rivers, it’s a game of death
31st August 2016 - Nigeria’s dire need for restructuring: The urgency of now (5)
Home / Editorial / Stop the blasphemy murders
church mosque

Stop the blasphemy murders

— 31st August 2016

Religious bigotry and mindless violence were, once again, on display in Zamfara State on August 22, as an angry mob lynched a Yoruba polytechnic student over an allegation of blasphemy by a Muslim fellow student. A Muslim Good Samaritan, who allowed his car to be used to take the victim to the hospital, had his shop and house set ablaze by the mob, with seven persons killed in the inferno.
The increasing spate of these killings, and the ease with which they are perpetrated, are terrible signs that something is wrong with the Nigerian society.  We cannot but recall the recent murder of a 74-year-old woman, Mrs. Bridget Agbahime, at the Kofar Wambai market, Kano, on June 2. The woman was killed in the presence of her husband by a mob, after she was accused of blasphemy during an altercation with a fellow trader in the market.
Two days earlier, another trader identified as Methodus Chimaije Emmanuel, 24, was reportedly attacked and murdered by another mob in Pandogari, in Rafi Local Government Area of Niger State. The killers had alleged that he posted a blasphemous statement in the social media. Although the military quickly restored order, the mob resumed hostilities the next day and killed three more persons, including a member of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). The killers also burnt a church, a house and at least 25 shops as they blocked the Lagos—Kaduna Expressway linking the Northern and Southern parts of Nigeria.
On June 7, another mob brutally attacked a 41-year old carpenter, Mr. Francis Emmanuel, in the Kakuri area of Kaduna metropolis. He was accused of not participating in the Ramadan fast.
After each horrific incident, the government, states and federal, exhibit political correctness by saying the right things. But, their unwillingness to take the decisive measures required to end these killings makes their statements ring hollow, if not hypocritical.  President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the Zamfara incident, calling it barbaric.  The Zamfara State governor has been labouring to reassure Nigerians that this is no Muslim-Christian conflict, pointing out the killing of seven Muslims by the fanatics.  The Kano incident had also elicited a statement from President Muhammadu Buhari, who condemned the murder and urged the prosecution of the perpetrators. The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar II, also condemned the Kano incident.  But, the optimism on the arraignment of five suspects for the murder of Mrs. Agbahime has since evaporated.  Nothing more has been heard of the case, just as nothing has been heard of the cases in Niger and Kaduna States.
We have said earlier that as much as we appreciate the sentiments of the President, the Sultan and the governors, we are constrained to point out that those sentiments are just words that are unlikely to save the next victim.  The failure to bring perpetrators of crimes of this nature to book is responsible for the unending killings of innocent persons over blasphemy allegations. There is hardly any record of a single diligent prosecution of perpetrators of such murders, to say nothing of a conviction. The perpetrators of these crimes have a sense of protection, that they would never be held to account for these crimes and that is why on the slightest pretext, they accuse their neighbours of blasphemy and get a mob to kill them with impunity.
It is painful, but we cannot but recall the murder of Gideon Akaluka, who was savagely beheaded by a mob and had his head stuck on a spike and paraded around the city of Kano in a most barbaric manner.  Nigeria cannot continue to take for granted the tolerance, patience and forbearance of Christians, who are often the targets of these senseless attacks. Each incident is a potential dynamite, and each is like a cut on the corporate harmony of Nigeria.
We must restate that Nigerian laws provide for the prosecution of blasphemy. Section 204 of the Criminal Code Act prohibits blasphemy and prescribes severe punishment for offenders. There is, therefore, no need for the resort to mindless murders of those who are suspected to have committed the act.  We urge the Sultan and Islamic organisations such as the Jamatu-Nasril Islam (JNI) and the Muslim Students Society (MSS) to remind all Muslims that blasphemy is a crime under Nigeria’s laws and whoever is suspected of that crime should be reported to the police for arrest and prosecution. The accused should not be subjected to jungle justice. We urge all Nigerians to eschew religious fanaticism and embrace tolerance, peace and understanding. The relevant authorities should also ensure that the perpetrators of these mindless killings are apprehended and brought to justice.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

30% Guaranteed! Grow your money monthly on autopilot. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

How I made N16 million legally on the Internet. You too can

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Federal-Government-of-Nigeria

Assemblies of God crisis: FG takes over prosecution of factional leader

— 31st August 2016

From Godwin Tsa, Abuja The leadership crisis rocking the Assemblies of God  took a criminal dimension yesterday, as the the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice [AGF], Abubakar Malami (SAN), took over the prosecution of former General Suprintendent of the church, Professor Paul Emeka, for alleged forgery of his professorial certificate. The church…

  • Ize

    Edo Guber Watch: Ize-Iyamu promises Ijaws fair deal

    — 31st August 2016

    Ijaw communities in riverine areas of Edo State have lamented the abject neglect they have suffered under the outgoing state government and called for the creation of development centres in the state. The communities scattered in five major clans namely Olodiama, Egbema, Gbaraun, Furupagha and Okomu in Ovia Northeast, Ovia Southwest and Ikpoba-okha local governments…

  • KALU-ORJI1

    My conversation with those youths

    — 31st August 2016

    By Orji Uzor Kalu Since I left the office of the Abia State government, as governor some nine years ago, I have never had the amount of discourse and engagement with the Nigerian youths, especially youths from God’s Own State itself now than ever before. The conversations have ranged from the mundane, sarcasm, pry into…

  • ambode

    Lagos land use charge: Its legitimacy, implementation

    — 31st August 2016

    By  Maduka Nweke with agency report The slogan often credited to Lagos State that land is its own oil may have to change now that oil has been discovered in commercial quantity. Land has become much more in demand now than before, thanks to innovations in the environment. This is why land management on the side…

  • images

    Forex: Foreign suppliers cut fuel shipment to Nigeria over $985m debt

    — 31st August 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu An acute shortage of foreign currencies across the country may have forced some overseas supplier of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) popularly called petrol to suspend further supply of the commodity to Nigeria, over a $985 million debt overhang, Daily Sun findings has revealed. Their decision to cut supplies to its Nigerian customers…

  • Pensions-ncsl

    Pension assets hit N5.8trn, says PenCom DG

    — 31st August 2016

    …As value of RSA now N3,882.58trn By  Isaac Anumihe Director General of National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs. Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, yesterday disclosed that  the value of pension assets as at July 2016, stood at N5.8 trillion while the portfolio value of Retirement Savings Account (RSA) is N3,882.58 billion. The DG who spoke through the Head, Investment…

  • emefiele-CBN

    CBN licenses 11 new IMTOs

    — 31st August 2016

    By Omodele Adigun and Uche Usim, Abuja The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on Tuesday licensed 11 new International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOS) to operate in the country. According to its acting Director of Corporate Communications,  Mr Isaac Okorafor, the new IMTOS  are Trans-Fast Remmitance LLC, WorldRemit Limited, UAE Exchange Centre LLC; Wari Limited and…

  • Ambode

    Safe, clean, prosperous Lagos non-negotiable –Ambode

    — 31st August 2016

    By Moshod Adebayo Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode yesterday lamented gross abuse of urban planning and environment laws in some parts of the state, particularly in the highbrow areas of Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Lekki axes. The governor spoke at the Government House, Alausa, Ikeja, while inaugurating a 15-man special committee to clean up Victoria…

  • funke akindele

    Jenifa star, Funke Akindele, marries again

    — 31st August 2016

    Star actress,  Funke Akindele walked down the aisle on Tuesday, August 23, 2016 with her beau, Abdulrasheed Bello in London, United Kingdom at a quiet wedding witnessed by immediate family members, the best man, maid of honour and friends with strong ties. The groom, Abdulrasheed, alao known as Skilz, is  a multi-talented musician, music producer and…

  • Ali-Modu-Sheriff-PDP

    PDP crisis: Sheriff insists on Makarfi, Jibrin’s sack

    — 31st August 2016

    …Gives terms for Abuja convention From Ndubuisi Orji,  Abuja Senator Ali Modu Sheriff faction of the Peoples Democraticv Party (PDP) has insisted on the sack of  National Caretaker Committee Chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi and Chairman of the the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT), Walid Jibrin. Besides, the faction rolled out new terms before a nationbal…

Archive

August 2016
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351