The Sun News
Latest
7th November 2017 - Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties
7th November 2017 - BREAKING: Buhari presents N8.6tr 2018 budget
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: FG to borrow N1.6tr in 2018 – Buhari
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: 2018 to run Jan. to Dec. – Buhari
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: Buhari names 2018 budget proposal ‘BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION’
7th November 2017 - Man docked for stealing police officer’s money
7th November 2017 - 5 docked for vandalising police patrol vehicle
7th November 2017 - JUST IN: 2018 will be better for Nigerians – Buhari
7th November 2017 - Again, Oyo Assembly extends LGs, LCDAs chairs tenure by 4 months
7th November 2017 - Seoul tense with anti and pro-Trump protests
Home / National / Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties

Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties

— 7th November 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ebonyi State, Chief Charles Akpu-Enika, has warned the members of the opposition political parties to stop spreading false information about the activities of the state government.

He lamented that instead of appreciating the development strides of Governor David Umahi, “some members of the opposition parties, because of the upcoming 2019 election, have engaged in falsehood to deceive Ebonyians.”

Akpu-Enika expressed his displeasure while interacting with newsmen in Abakaliki.

He, however, reminded the opposition parties that their puerile efforts would be in futility as the people love Governor Umahi. He said that with such solidarity, the 2019 governorship election would be a walkover for the governor.

He explained that with the divisions and weakness of opposition elements in the state, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would have easier victories as against the last elections where they had to contend with an incumbent administration of former governor Martin Elechi to contend with.

“My brother forget those online political noise making. We have been here. We know who is who in Ebonyi. We know their capacity. Will it be tough when those behind the noise are now outside the corridors of power? If they could fail woefully even with the powers of government how much would they do now? The APC you talked about has no chance in Ebonyi” he said.

“I laughed when I saw former governor Elechi talking against Umahi. I thought that people should have stopped their deceit. The people have been convinced by the good works 0f the Umahi-led administrations. The kicks from the opposition elements are not even able to distract the governor. His re-election is guaranteed by the electorate” Akpu-Enika said.

“It is clear even to the opposition elements that this David Umahi is doing great. When you come to infrastructure, he has turned around the place. You can now cruise through Abakaliki/Afikpo federal highway like you are driving through a boulevard.   Amasiri/ Okposi/Uburu federal road, section of Abakaliki/Enugu federal highway and many others have been reconstructed by the Ebonyi government. It is massive. And these are not the ordinary roads construction you know. These are concrete roads, 9inches tick. He has completed three flyovers, street light across the capital territory.

Post Views: 4
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties

— 7th November 2017

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ebonyi State, Chief Charles Akpu-Enika, has warned the members of the opposition political parties to stop spreading false information about the activities of the state government. He lamented that instead of appreciating the development strides of Governor David Umahi, “some members of the opposition parties,…

  • BREAKING: Buhari presents N8.6tr 2018 budget

    — 7th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has presented a proposal of N8.6 trillion budget expenditure before the National Assembly for consideration for the 2018 fiscal year. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially…

  • JUST IN: FG to borrow N1.6tr in 2018 – Buhari

    — 7th November 2017

    The Federal Government has declared that it plans to borrow N1.699 trillion in 2018. This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari while presenting the 2018 budget before a joint session of the National Assembly.   Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation…

  • JUST IN: 2018 to run Jan. to Dec. – Buhari

    — 7th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, at the National Assembly, declared that the 2018 Budget would return to a cycle that starts from January and ends in December. Details later… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!…

  • JUST IN: Buhari names 2018 budget proposal ‘BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION’

    — 7th November 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari has named the 2018 Budget ‘BUDGET OF CONSOLIDATION’. Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here! Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!! For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing,…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share