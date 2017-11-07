Stop spreading lies, Ebonyi govt. warns opposition parties

From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Commissioner for Youths and Sports in Ebonyi State, Chief Charles Akpu-Enika, has warned the members of the opposition political parties to stop spreading false information about the activities of the state government.

He lamented that instead of appreciating the development strides of Governor David Umahi, “some members of the opposition parties, because of the upcoming 2019 election, have engaged in falsehood to deceive Ebonyians.”

Akpu-Enika expressed his displeasure while interacting with newsmen in Abakaliki.

He, however, reminded the opposition parties that their puerile efforts would be in futility as the people love Governor Umahi. He said that with such solidarity, the 2019 governorship election would be a walkover for the governor.

He explained that with the divisions and weakness of opposition elements in the state, the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would have easier victories as against the last elections where they had to contend with an incumbent administration of former governor Martin Elechi to contend with.

“My brother forget those online political noise making. We have been here. We know who is who in Ebonyi. We know their capacity. Will it be tough when those behind the noise are now outside the corridors of power? If they could fail woefully even with the powers of government how much would they do now? The APC you talked about has no chance in Ebonyi” he said.

“I laughed when I saw former governor Elechi talking against Umahi. I thought that people should have stopped their deceit. The people have been convinced by the good works 0f the Umahi-led administrations. The kicks from the opposition elements are not even able to distract the governor. His re-election is guaranteed by the electorate” Akpu-Enika said.

“It is clear even to the opposition elements that this David Umahi is doing great. When you come to infrastructure, he has turned around the place. You can now cruise through Abakaliki/Afikpo federal highway like you are driving through a boulevard. Amasiri/ Okposi/Uburu federal road, section of Abakaliki/Enugu federal highway and many others have been reconstructed by the Ebonyi government. It is massive. And these are not the ordinary roads construction you know. These are concrete roads, 9inches tick. He has completed three flyovers, street light across the capital territory.