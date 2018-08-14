– The Sun News
Latest
14th August 2018 - Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians
14th August 2018 - Andy Murray crashes out of Cincinnati Masters
14th August 2018 - How search for funding sparked uproar at NCE meeting
14th August 2018 - ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse
14th August 2018 - Atletico appoints Griezmann vice-captain
14th August 2018 - France 2018: Falconets set up Spain q/finals clash
14th August 2018 - Super highway, super headache
14th August 2018 - Ahmed Musa scores debut goal for Al Nassr
14th August 2018 - Moses confident of starting X1 against Arsenal
14th August 2018 - The World Bank, IMF warning against excessive borrowing
Home / National / Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians

Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians

— 14th August 2018

The newly-enthroned Anglican Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has called on Nigerians to give younger and vibrant people a chance in the polity and stop the recycling of leaders in order to move the country forward.

He stated this recently during his courtesy visit to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Redemption Camp, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Olumakaiye said the tradition of recycling the same set of people who are already over spent, should be stopped, as that has caused the country a lot in terms of instability, bad leadership and stagnancy.

He called on Nigerians to exhibit true honesty and sincerity in all their activities and berated the money politics being played in Nigeria, saying it is not good for the system.

READ ALSO: ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

“It will not make us get the best leaders; merit should be our priority. They have nothing to offer the country, except their stomach. They also do not have the interest of the people at heart, rather after what they will get.”

Olumakaiye expressed disgust at the politics of defection among politicians, pointing out that it cannot take the country anywhere.

“The kind of politics our politicians are playing is not good for our country. It cannot take us to the greater future that we are looking ahead to. I do not know how an elderly person that is above 80 years can make policies that he will not be part of. Its time we have a drastic change, revolution and spiritual change that can bring this country to the promise land. And, this is the time for the youths to come out and save their future without violence.”

The cleric was of the view that the focus of every Nigerian at this point in time, should be good governance and to sanitise the country by fighting corruption because it has been a cancer in the system.

Olumakaiye advised Nigerians to participate fully in electoral processes that would usher new leaders by having their voter’s cards and vote according to their conscience.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians

— 14th August 2018

The newly-enthroned Anglican Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has called on Nigerians to give younger and vibrant people a chance in the polity and stop the recycling of leaders in order to move the country forward. He stated this recently during his courtesy visit to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian…

  • ASUU

    ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

    — 14th August 2018

    Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised the alarm that Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomosho, is on the brinks of collapse. The union said the development at the institution was due to neglect by the two owner-states, Oyo and Osun occasioned by poor funding, understaffing, non-payment of staff…

  • MEETING

    Again, APC senators in crucial meeting with Oshiomhole

    — 14th August 2018

    • As NASS aborts reconvening Fred Itua, Abuja Following the abortion of the much-touted National Assembly reconvening, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole and senators of the ruling party, last night met in Abuja, for the fifth time since his emergence in June. Although the meeting was still ongoing at press time,…

  • PDP SENATORS

    PDP senators go to court

    — 14th August 2018

    – PDP Senators seek order to stop Saraki’s impeachment Godwin Tsa, Abuja The alleged plot to sack the leadership of the Senate took a legal dimension with a suit by senators Rafiu Adebayo (Kwara South) and Isa Misau (Bauchi Central) against the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of…

  • RECONVENING

    Saraki visits Obasanjo, keeps mum on NASS reconvening date

    — 14th August 2018

    In a brief chat with reporters shortly before his departure, Saraki, who kept mum on the reconvening date of the National Assembly Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, on Monday evening, paid a visit to the former President, Olusegun Obasanjo. The visit lasted about two hours behind closed doors.It took place at…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share