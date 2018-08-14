Stop recycling leaders, cleric tells Nigerians

The newly-enthroned Anglican Bishop of Lagos Diocese, Rt. Rev. Humphrey Olumakaiye, has called on Nigerians to give younger and vibrant people a chance in the polity and stop the recycling of leaders in order to move the country forward.

He stated this recently during his courtesy visit to the General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Redemption Camp, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ogun State.

Olumakaiye said the tradition of recycling the same set of people who are already over spent, should be stopped, as that has caused the country a lot in terms of instability, bad leadership and stagnancy.

He called on Nigerians to exhibit true honesty and sincerity in all their activities and berated the money politics being played in Nigeria, saying it is not good for the system.

READ ALSO: ASUU urges Ajimobi, Aregbesola to save LAUTECH from collapse

“It will not make us get the best leaders; merit should be our priority. They have nothing to offer the country, except their stomach. They also do not have the interest of the people at heart, rather after what they will get.”

Olumakaiye expressed disgust at the politics of defection among politicians, pointing out that it cannot take the country anywhere.

“The kind of politics our politicians are playing is not good for our country. It cannot take us to the greater future that we are looking ahead to. I do not know how an elderly person that is above 80 years can make policies that he will not be part of. Its time we have a drastic change, revolution and spiritual change that can bring this country to the promise land. And, this is the time for the youths to come out and save their future without violence.”

The cleric was of the view that the focus of every Nigerian at this point in time, should be good governance and to sanitise the country by fighting corruption because it has been a cancer in the system.

Olumakaiye advised Nigerians to participate fully in electoral processes that would usher new leaders by having their voter’s cards and vote according to their conscience.