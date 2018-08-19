Stop maltreating that child from the village

Well, I think one of the reasons these things thrive is because we don’t report to the appropriate quarters when these things happen. We just talk about them in hush tones in our homes and do nothing about it.

We don’t even bother to confront these child abusers about their wrong doings; we just ignore and walk away. Please for the sake of that child, we should report to the police or look for NGO’s that can help rescue such child from the clutches of the wicked witch.

Lastly, parents should stop giving their children out to relatives they are not very sure. If they do, they should go and check up on these children once in a while or ask them to come home for holidays. That is why I keep preaching to every woman to have the number of children she can fend for. Stop having too many children so that when the tides turn you won’t have to give them away. Your children should be in your custody!