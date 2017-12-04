The Sun News
Stop giving phone numbers to unknown persons, DSS warns

— 4th December 2017

From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Worried by many crimes being carried out with phone, the Department for State Service (DSS) has warned the public to stop  disclosing sensitive information, including telephone numbers, to unknown persons.

The Deputy Director of the DSS in-charge of Security in Anambra State, Mr. Yekini Ishola, who gave the warning in Awka, said many people had fallen victims of different crimes because they gave unknown persons their  telephone numbers and information about their Bank Verification Numbers, ATM and so on.

Ishola, who spoke while delivering a paper entitled, “Developing Technological Strategy Towards Crime Reduction in Tertiary Institution,  at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, identified investigation and intelligence gathering as ways perpetrators of cyber crimes could be nailed.

Attributing the increase in cyber crimes in the country to dearth of cyber security experts and other technological means for tackling the menace, the DSS chief cautioned the public to desist from disclosing sensitive personal information anyhow.

He said, “As a result of dearth of hi-tech cyber security apparatus in the country, it could be rather difficult to fight cyber crimes to a standstill. Collective responsibility is, therefore, required to track cyber fraudsters and their cronies.

“Investigation and intelligence gathering are ways perpetrators of cyber crimes can be nailed. Desist from disclosing sensitive personal information, like BVN, ATM pin numbers, passwords and phone numbers to unknown persons.”

