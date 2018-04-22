The Sun News
Stop diabetes with Dykure, Diabiz, say Atuchukwu

Stop diabetes with Dykure, Diabiz, say Atuchukwu

— 22nd April 2018

GILBERT EKEZIE

It has been observed that the major natural products that proved efficacious in the battle against diabetes are two Indian Ayurvedic products, Dykure Herbal Capsules and Diabiz Herbal Tea.

The two products are remedies that support carbohydrate metabolism and aid in maintaining the level of blood sugar within the normal range.They also work against insulin resistance and combat the metabolic syndrome.

Chief Executive Officer of AKO Group of Companies, Atuchukwu said Dykure and Diabiz are products of his organisation duly approved by NAFDAC, fter undergoing various laboratory tests.

He said the products are enriched with extremely potent herbs that offer fast result in the control and relief of all types of diabetes. Dykure capsule and Diabiz Herbal tea are very effective for the treatment of diabetes. The tea is a substance that is taken on regular basis with hot water like the normal tea.”

Atuchukwu emphasized that Diabiz can be used alongside Dykure capsules without experiencing any side effects because they are made naturally from herbs. “The Dykure and Diabiz are made of natural zinc and chromium that help in proper metabolism of sugar and other natural properties which ensure that insulin gets utilized properly in the system. They also have other properties that enhance perfect blood supply to the heart, vital organs and protecting them against diseases.”

Atuchukwu regretted that patients fail to respond to effective medicines, and therefore stressed the need to fight diabetes which he described as a silent dragon that affects every part of the body.

Atuchukwu whose organisation is the sole marketer of the Indian herbal formulation assured that one would start feeling energetic right from the first day the person began to use the products. “A proper use of Dykure and Diabiz will ensure a healthy life, closest to being absolutely normal. If taken according to the prescriptions, noticeable improvement would be observed in approximately 15 days from the date of commencement.”

According to him, the products do not only deal with diabetes, they also improve overall physical and mental well-being. “You would surely feel more energetic and youthful by using them continually.”

