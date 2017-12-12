The Sun News
Stop blaming devil for road crashes – TRACE boss

Stop blaming devil for road crashes – TRACE boss

— 12th December 2017

The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) has cautioned the motoring public not to associate road crashes during the ember months to evil manipulations, but to always observe and apply all necessary traffic rules and regulations for their safety and that of other road users.

Corps Commander and Chief Executive Officer, Cdr. Seni Ogunyemi, made this known through his media aide, Mrs. Olaide Ogundairo, during an ember months sensitisation programme, organised by Obantoko Divisional Command at Asero Motor Park in Abeokuta.

The TRACE Boss who was represented by the Acting Director of Training, Cdr. Johnson Ale, admonished motorists and other road users to shun the illusion of linking road crashes that occur in the last four months of the year popularly called ‘’Ember months’’ to the devil, saying that individual has a role to play at ensuring safety of all on the road.

Ogunyemi admitted that high vehicular movement, religious and traditional festive activities among others were usually on the high during the months, urging commuters and motorists to be patience on the road during and after the season.

‘’To avoid unnecessary road crashes during Yuletide festival, you need to reduce speed, don’t over drive your sight, be alert and watchful since visibility is usually impeded during harmattan. Look with your eyes and see with your mind, avoid illegal overtaking and do not claim right of way, if all these precautionary measures highlighted above are strictly adhered to, accident free situation is achievable,’’ he said.

The Divisional Commander, Obatoko division, Cdr. Somuyiwa submitted that reckless driving, disregard for traffic rules and regulations and other farms of road vices among drivers also contributed to incessant killing of innocent people on the roads.

