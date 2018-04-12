Stop Benue killings, Group urges FG

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The Federal Government has been urged to take proactive measures to prevent the growing violent situations in Benue State from slipping into the kind of violent extremismts and terrorists in the North eastern part of the country.

Recall that since the January 1 attack on the state, hundreds have been killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen with the latest being the Tuesday killing of 10 persons in Ukum and Logo Local government areas of the state.

President of Next Generation Youth Initiative International (NeGYII), Mr. Ambassador Onoja made the call, on Thursday, during a peace and unity football match organized at the St. Mary’s Primary School field, North Bank, Makurdi by the group in collaboration with the CLEEN Foundation.

Onoja who condemned the lingering Benue crisis and ongoing killings which has led to a humanitarian crisis and reduced thousands of landlords to tenants in IDP camps demanded for more concrete action from the federal government to curtail the crisis.

“We condemn in its entirety the lingering Benue crisis and continuous killing that is ongoing in spite of several efforts we have made in this regard. We use this opportunity to demand more concrete action from the federal government of Nigeria to curtail the crisis in Benue where human beings are being killed on nearly a daily basis.”

He also advised that the current crisis and conflict in the state should not be misinterpreted to mean religious conflict to promote acrimony between Christians and Muslims stressing that Benue Muslims are very peaceful.

“Benue Christians and Muslims should see themselves as one people facing a common enemy. If there is anything, the current challenge should make Benue Christians to become more united and be one another’s keeper,” said.