– The Sun News
Latest
19th August 2018 - Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race
19th August 2018 - Male Puberty
19th August 2018 - SCM tasks FG to release of Leah Sharibu
19th August 2018 - Kofi Annan: Passionate advocate for peace, justice, development is lost – Onyeama
19th August 2018 - Stop attacking Ohanaeze, Nwodo tells IPOB
19th August 2018 - Marriage does have health benefits
19th August 2018 - One killed in Benue as troops engage armed herdsmen in gun duel  
19th August 2018 - Taraba bye-elections: Hoodlums attack minister
19th August 2018 - K1 set to thrill guests at Egbe Arobayo Okunrin Ijebu 10th anniversary
19th August 2018 - UNICEF commends release of 24 Borno children linked to insurgency
Home / Cover / National / Stop attacking Ohanaeze, Nwodo tells IPOB
OHANAEZE

Stop attacking Ohanaeze, Nwodo tells IPOB

— 19th August 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to stop its antagonism of the Ohanaeze in the overall interest of Ndigbo.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said this on Saturday in a statement issued by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and made available to Daily Sun in Enugu State.

In the statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Emeka Attamah, Nwodo decried the incessant attacks on Ohanaeze Ndigbo by IPOB at any slightest opportunity.

Nwodo regretted that even after he had condescended and repeatedly made clarifications on its stand on IPOB and efforts he has been making to seek redress for the organisation, the IPOB was still hell bent on blindly accusing Ohanaeze of complicity in its woes.

He cited the example of IPOB deriding Ohanaeze for its silence over the proposed Operation PYTHON DANCE 3 by the military on the same page of a newspaper the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Uche Achi-Okpaga, was condemning the exercise and calling on the military to cancel it as it was not conducive to hold it in Igboland now.

The release said that Ohanaeze Ndigbo had resisted the temptation to join issues with IPOB to avoid further exacerbation of the situation that might jeopardise the interest of the Igbo and make them a laughing stock to the rest of the country.

READ ALSO: One killed in Benue as troops engage armed herdsmen in gun duel

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, while thanking elder statesman, Prof. Ben Nwabueze, for his untiring efforts to broker a peace between it and IPOB, wondered at the silence of reputable Igbo sons and daughters in the face of the the attacks and obvious provocation of the umbrella body by IPOB and asked them to call it to  order.

On the proposed exercise, the Ohanaeze further called on the military to put it on hold as coming so soon on the heels of a similar exercise in which Igbo sons lost their lives, could stir up unsavoury moments.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 19th August 2018 at 8:39 am
    Reply

    Both ipob group and ohanaeze group are ignorant fools which do not represent Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Ohanaeze group of ignorance position is very clear for fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. If ipob group which claimed to stand for Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives are ignorant, if they know what Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives takes now which is the final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto, they wouldn’t waste their time for a word with the vanquished group call ohanaeze which has no place in Igboland of south east of Biafra Republic, do not belong to Igbos of south east of Biafra Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. It is the Sword- if your enemy said he is coming to attack you, if you’re not a coward, you will know it is war which you will prepare for and annihilate your enemy before he even make a move. Ipob group under Kanu leadership did not prepare for war against the enemy despite advance knowledge of the enemy’s planned attack, the enemy came and crushed ipob group in which Kanu whereabouts is unknown to date. The same ipob group of coward leadership are making empty noise of the enemy’s planned attack on the group again when the war front is Sokoto- the last conquest, the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. There’s no place for a coward in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

NIGER RICE

Niger rice farmers chair joins guber race

— 19th August 2018

John Adams, Minna Chairman of Niger State Rice Farmers Association, Alhaji Mahmood Sani, has joined the governorship race of the state with a pledge to put an end to poverty and hunger through massive investments in Agriculture. The gubernatorial aspirant, who made the former declaration, in Bida, on Friday, in a well-attended event organised by…

  • SHARIBU

    SCM tasks FG to release of Leah Sharibu

    — 19th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Students Christian Movement (SCM) has called on the Federal Government to do everything humanly possible to ensure that the Dapchi Christian girl, Leah Sharibu, is released from the custody of Book Haram terrorists. Leah was kidnapped alongside more than 100 other students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe state, but…

  • KOFI ANNAN

    Kofi Annan: Passionate advocate for peace, justice, development is lost – Onyeama

    — 19th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that with the death of Kofi Annan, the world has lost a passionate advocate for peace, justice and social development. Onyeama mourned Annan in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Tope Adeleye Elias-Fatile. Annan,…

  • OHANAEZE

    Stop attacking Ohanaeze, Nwodo tells IPOB

    — 19th August 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has advised the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) to stop its antagonism of the Ohanaeze in the overall interest of Ndigbo. The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said this on Saturday in a statement issued by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, and made available to…

  • BENUE

    One killed in Benue as troops engage armed herdsmen in gun duel  

    — 19th August 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi. The military operation code named Operation WHIRL STROKE (OPWS), on Saturday, engaged a group of armed herdsmen who invaded some communities along Gbajimba, the headquarters of Guma Local Government Area of Benue State, in a gun battle. The suspected herdsmen were said to have, in the early hours of Saturday, ambushed military…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share