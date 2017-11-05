The Sun News
Home / Features / Stoned and beaded ankara trend

Stoned and beaded ankara trend

— 5th November 2017

By Ighohomena  Edherigho

Placing stones on clothing materials such as ankara, kampala (tie and die), guinea brocade and lace materials is now the latest trend in Nigeria. Almost every cloth worn by ladies is being bedazzled with stones. The fire ankara print usually comes alive with special additions like stones, beads, or pearls. The beaded/stoned ankara trend is a fanciful one. We’ve seen the classic ankara adorned with different accessories, now it is time for the colourful beads.

These colourful beads are scattered all over the ankara print. The effect it has on the wearer is just incredible. This lovely and creative piece can be worn to any event, and it will make you stand out. Stoned ankara styles are the new trends; stones are attached to the ankara fabric to bring out an amazing look. Stoned ankara is always super gorgeous when you step out wearing them. They look cute on both slim and fat ladies. Your outfit could be a gown, skirt, skater, trouser, or a top. It is a matter of choice. Stoned Ankara is loved because of its simplicity. They can be very cute if sewn nicely but making sure the colour of the beads or stones match the colours on the ankara material or complementary.

The stoned ankara trend is so diverse and its varying colours make so many fabulous designs and styles possible. It allows room for improvement, innovations and creativity. Everyone including the old and young and the beautiful are all over this trend. The stoned ankara trend is hot right now. Especially, it makes a grand statement in solid vibrant prints. They are just the perfect way to jazz up a look.

