Stocking the bar at Yuletide : Connoisseur tips for Xmas merriment

By Demola Balogun

The growth of interest in the rich variety of style and flavours among giant breweries and distillers has led many connoisseurs and pub houses to stock a much wider range of drinks than those most frequently advertised.

It is quite common to find dozens of alcoholic bitters in many bars and a magnificent range of unblended malt whisky, bourbon and flavoured vodka in choice hotels and pricey restaurants. Wine in many pubs and hotels used to be a major complaint. This year has been particularly interesting with a deluge of easy-to-drink yet flavoursome new world wines imported from Argentina, India, Chile, Lebanon, Slovenia, Austria etc., making connoisseurs restricted to varietal wine especially Bordeaux and Red Burgundy.

There is much wider choice of low-calorie beers available today than there was a few years ago. This is largely because of the enthusiasm of a growing band of health-conscious drinkers who love dry cider beers with both flavours and who are drinking much moderately in the interest of fitness.

Catering for your guests during the Yuletide can be lots of fun by providing them with a safe good time. Here are some basic tips to keep in mind so you and your guests can relax and enjoy while raising glass to a merry Christmas.

Hosting Xmas party

You owe it to your friends to make sure drinking remains a safe and delightful experience in your home. You will be legally liable to whatever may occur as a result of your guests’ alcohol consumption. When you serve drinks to your guests, you are responsible for the amount of alcohol consumed under your supervision. Moderation is the key to enjoyable drinking experience.

Always serve food along with alcohol. Alcohol is absorbed into the bloodstream directly from the stomach, and good food provides a balance for drinkers slowing the rate at which they drink and absorb alcohol. Sandwiches, dairy products, peanuts, meats and fish are good baits

Be aware that a few as one or two drinks can affect the average adult’s co-ordination and ability to think. Alcohol is an anesthetic which could prevent the drinker from realising he or she is impaired

The alcohol trend

The prevailing economic recession – fast money, extravagant living and overindulgence has left many exhausted while others are returning to quieter lives and classic styles. Interestingly, the trend extends to the bar, heralding the arrival of fruity cocktails, sparkling wine and honey- flavored bourbon. However, high status brand name liquors are growing with increasing popularity among connoisseurs, celebrity artistes, Nollywood stars and top flight business executives. Most people now request for a particular brand of liquor with favorite mixers. Absolute, Finlandia, Smirnoff, Skyy, Grey Goose, Stolichnaya are vodka musts for the well stocked bar. Tanqueray, Beefeater and Bombay are the names to remember in gin. Cuervo Especial (Gold) is undoubtedly the leader in the Tequila popularity contest while rum lovers prefer Mount Gay, Bacardi or Myers. Scotch has made a resurgence with Aficionados ordering Grant’s, Dewars or Johnny Walker Black/Blue Label on the rocks. Single malt (unblended) Scotch whisky such as Glenfiddich, Glenlivet, Glenmorangie, Camalan are hot on the palate.

Just as cognac lovers go all out for V.S.O.P or X.O Hennessy brand label. For the diet-conscious or those looking to stay away from lots of alcohol, a few ounces of vodka with a splash of cranberry juice, flavored vodka, have also remained popular on the shelves of many bars and clubs. Escape from a life’s everyday doldrums is never out of fashion, and what better way to pop up Christmas season than by sipping your favorite cocktail, wine or spirit. ‘Bon Appétit’

It’s Xmas bumper show at Hi-Point pool terrace

The management of Hi-Point Hotel & Suites, Ejigbo Lagos is raising the bar this season with a week–long activities involving live music, dance, comedy, floor show attraction by exotic young ladies and dancers.

According to the hotel manager, Lucky Aforkogene Aboghe, the Xmas funfair is a special attraction for guests, family and friends to dig in during the holiday season and enjoy lavish merriment including live music, delicious meals and choice beverages.

“The Xmas season is a prime moment that the management is committed in order for guests and young revelers to celebrate during the festive period and also share brighter moments with their loved ones. The hotel, which is famed for Sunday groove and multilevel poolside and upper terrace facilities, has been given a new face in terms of new coating of colours and upgrading of amenities in the rooms.

However, Aboghe noted that the Xmas bumper show is not all about music but also a parade of budding artistes and young stars who have been on a regular beat since the inception of Hi-Point Hotel a few years ago.

…As JF Hotel hosts dance-all thriller

Jolly Friends Hotel aka JF rolls out the drums in a typical Brazilian dance carnival at the Terrace Park where a live band is billed to mount the stage tonight.

JF located on Ajao Road, off Adeniyi Jones Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, is the place to be to savour the Xmas holiday and frolick with exciting side attractions by a bevy of ladies and pub crawlers most of whom keep up with the hospitality and entertainment trend at the hotel.

According to the executive director of JF Hotel, Omo’ba Adeyemi Adebowale, the special ‘Xmas Funtasia’ is “a clear demonstration to our clients guests, customers and stakeholders that the management is not leaving any stone unturned by giving them special rendition of cross over music including popular hip-hop and Afro juju tunes

“We’ve got the real hospitality package for guests and friends especially those who have been following our unique entertainment style and outdoor reverie in our expansive bar and lounge. The Xmas night of fantasy, comedy and dance-hall music to be supplied by popular Afro pop band will surely add great value and networking to the holiday makers,” Adebowale said.