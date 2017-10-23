The Sun News
Latest
23rd October 2017 - Stockbrokers endorse privatization of moribund enterprises
23rd October 2017 - Delta proposes N298bn budget for 2018
23rd October 2017 - UNIDO empowers Nigerian entrepreneurs with financial literacy  
23rd October 2017 - Lafarge Africa sales grow to N223.7 bn in Q3 
23rd October 2017 - Eterna PLC launches first Nigerian-made castrol oil
23rd October 2017 - Experts push for commercialisation of science products
23rd October 2017 - Buhari: Arewa professionals laud Aisha, Mamman Daura
23rd October 2017 - Schools ‘manufacture’ assessment scores for students – WAEC
23rd October 2017 - Edo to unveil domesticated EGRP at Alaghodaro investment summit
23rd October 2017 - Nigeria too divided, Dickson tells Buhari
Home / Business / Stockbrokers endorse privatization of moribund enterprises

Stockbrokers endorse privatization of moribund enterprises

— 23rd October 2017

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo

Stockbrokers have endorsed privatization of moribund enterprises as a way of boosting their efficiency and attracting private sector participation.

Besides, they also resolved  to key into the rapid  changes in technology  and product innovation  that are fast characterizing the global financial market in order to position themselves  for enhanced professionalism .

Addressing the Capital Market Correspondents as a prelude to this year’s Annual Conference of Stockbrokers, scheduled for November 16 and 17, 2017, the Chairman, Annual Conference Committee, Mrs. Lilian Olubi explained that the Conference had been packaged to help deepen the market and expand the professional knowledge of the dealing members.

“As one of the most prestigious professional bodies in the Nigerian financial industry, we have, again, sought to elevate the all-important debate of financial market development at our Conference with the aim of charting a course forward on policy alternatives.

“This is reflected in our theme for this year’s edition titled, “Adapting to Dynamic Changes in the Financial Market”. Our choice of this year’s theme was informed by the marked rapid pace of innovations in the economy and capital markets, which require operators – both dealing members and the investing public, to keep abreast of these developments in order to make informed choices.

“As businesses seek for alternative ways to raise capital and investors look to further diversify their portfolios from traditional assets, it has become imperative to encourage innovation of financial products. For this reason, we would be discussing “Options/strategies for Deepening of our Local Market through Introduction of New Products’ such as derivatives, commodities, sukuk and alternative assets.

She said introduction of new products will help deepen the market and expand professional knowledge on diverse investments products, thus encouraging more foreign investors’ participation whilst also developing our finance professionals.

“Also, advancement of technology in finance profession has become imperative in improving investors’ experience and supporting efficiency drive of stockbrokers. “, Olubi said.

Corroborating her, the CIS’ First Vice President of the Institute, Mr. Tunde Amolegbe said “The Nigerian Stock Exchange had been rolling out innovative products and are they getting to the end users or are the operators embracing them ? “, asked Amolegbe.

He assured participants that top government functionaries would participate in the Conference.

Speaking further, Olubi stated that the Nigerian capital market had a lot of potentials for deepening in terms of investment products and private sector participation.

“ Privatisation  of public entities which helps to improve their efficiency, will also aid the objective of boosting private sector participation in the capital markets through primary market issuances for debt and equity securities.

“Upon highlighting these various topics, it becomes imperative to discuss them extensively to ensure continual development of the Nigerian Capital Market. We have a cream of notable speakers to do justice to the topics”, said Olubi

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Stockbrokers endorse privatization of moribund enterprises

— 23rd October 2017

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo Stockbrokers have endorsed privatization of moribund enterprises as a way of boosting their efficiency and attracting private sector participation. Besides, they also resolved  to key into the rapid  changes in technology  and product innovation  that are fast characterizing the global financial market in order to position themselves  for enhanced professionalism ….

  • Delta proposes N298bn budget for 2018

    — 23rd October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba GOVERNOR Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has presented a budget proposal of N298.078 billion for the 2018 fiscal year to the state House of Assembly for consideration and passage. Christened ‘Budget of Hope and Consolidation’, the proposal showed an increase of N3.62 billion or 1.21 per cent over the 2017 approved budget of N294.4…

  • UNIDO empowers Nigerian entrepreneurs with financial literacy  

    — 23rd October 2017

     …Partners govt agencies, UNILAG on capacity building The Investment and Technology Promotion Office of the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO has rolled out a programme to train Nigerian entrepreneurs in the non-oil sector on innovative solutions to improve their financial literacy as part of its Investment Learning Centre initiative. Senior Advisor, UNIDO-ITPO, Mr. Stanislaw…

  • Lafarge Africa sales grow to N223.7 bn in Q3 

    — 23rd October 2017

    Sales at Lafarge Africa Plc  grew in the third quarter and 9-month period ended September 2017 by 39 and 28 per cent respectively.  The company attributed the increase partly to the export of cement to Ghana adding that stable prices, fuel flexibility and, better logistics and commercial performance increased the company’s EBITDA by four times…

  • Eterna PLC launches first Nigerian-made castrol oil

    — 23rd October 2017

    Three new automotive lubricants from the Castrol brand, Castrol Edge, Castrol Magnatec and Castrol GTX Essential, were launched into the Nigerian market on October 6, 2017 in Lagos by Eterna Plc, Castrol’s exclusive distributor in Nigeria. The occasion was attended by Castrol executives from various parts of the world, such as Castrol’s Regional Marketing director, …

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share