Still on Oskar Ibru’s Accra poolside 60th birthday bash

— 8th September 2018

FUNSHO AROGUNDADE

Age has a way of slowing some folks down but definitely not some chronic ultimate rockers like the billionaire scion of the Ibru dynasty, Olorogun Oskar CJ Ibru.

In his prime, Ibru, fondly called OCJ threw some of the best parties in this part of the world and reference can be made to his golden birthday bash exactly 10 years ago.

This was trailed by the destination wedding of his daughter, Makashe, in Spain, couple of years after. However, at a point, the amiable billionaire appeared to be slowing down in showing others the art of hosting classy parties. In fact, it was becoming odd to many of their friends who were getting curious as to why OCJ and his pretty wife, Wanda, no longer stepped out at parties in company with each other, as in the past.

Some were of the opinion that age might be slowing down the powerful couple’s interest. But when Oloroogun Ibru turned 60 on August 11, many were wondering whether he will allow the landmark date to pass without any of those lavish bashes of the yore. And, truly, the day went by with no conspicuous celebration.

A week earlier, Oloorogun and his wife had hosted the crème de la crème to a grand soiree when his son, Chris Ebruba, got married to Ibiyinka, daughter of Ondo top aristocrat, Chief Bayo Akinnola. T

he traditional wedding held at a prestigious venue in Victoria Island, Lagos, witnessed a colourful display of the affluence of the families of the bride and groom. However, unknown to them, the family has perfected another blowout bash for the celebration of the diamond age of the powerful OCJ a week after, and it was outside the country.

For the privileged few who were already familiar with Olorogun’s soirees, they were not surprised when they got to the venue of the bash at the scenic Ibru Heights Resorts in Aburi, Ghana and beheld, on display, a grand ceremony fit only for the wealthy Ibru clan.

The pool side of the 5-star recreation centre was occupied by select guests strictly screened by the billionaire businessman to be part of his big day. Snippets from the bash revealed that Oloorogun, in a T Shirt casual wear over shorts was on hand alongside his wife, Wanda, to attend to their guests.

The couple moved around to ensure that everyone was well taken care of, and the party moved on smoothly. Spotted at the private party were The Guardian publisher, Lady Maiden Ibru; oil magnate Segun Adebutu; Greg Uanseru; Ian Randolph, Gaddy Larea, Debbie Oghene, Antonio Giovanni, Ete Omat- seye and Gloria Ibru.

Contrary to the rumour of the bad blood among the children of the late patriarch of the Ibru family, Oloorogun Michael Ibru, one of Mrs Cecilia Ibru’s sons, Oboden, was also at the party to celebrate with his big brother.

The pool side bash was preceded by praise worship and later a VIP dinner at another Accra posh rendezvous.

 

 

