Still on hate speech and terrorism
— 27th August 2017
When Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, held fort as Acting President during the medical leave of President Muhammadu Buhari in London, he had declared that henceforth, anybody caught making hate speech would be considered and treated as a terrorist.
Note that the five Boko Haram terrorists under the custody of the Nigerian government were recently released in exchange for the freedom of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls.
Still, the remaining Boko Haram terrorists in government’s net are currently undergoing rehabilitation after which they can be released back to the society to live among the people whose loved ones they killed with guns and bombs, destroyed their homes, turned them into refugees in their country, burnt their fathers, mothers, children, uncles, aunties, friends and so on, ashes.
It is pertinent to ask the government these vital questions: After arresting those accused of making hate speeches, and treated as terrorists, would they ultimately be reformed and rehabilitated and released again into the society in the same way some Boko Haram insurgents were set free in exchange for the Chibok girls? Will such hate speech ‘terrorists’ be allowed to live among the people just the same way that has being done for the Boko Haram terrorists?
I honestly want a convincing, simple and satisfactory answer.
►Pius Terwase wrote from Abuja
