The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2017 - Mayweather beats McGregor to win fight
27th August 2017 - Fayose vows to complete ongoing projects
27th August 2017 - Olubadan distances self from coronation of new obas
27th August 2017 - APC hopes for victory in 2018 guber election
27th August 2017 - Re-arrest bid: Kanu’s family dares FG
27th August 2017 - Save us from land grabbers, family cries to Ogun Assembly
27th August 2017 - 5-year-old, cleric, 8 others killed in renewed C’River communal clash
27th August 2017 - Ajimobi celebrates Olubadan at 89
27th August 2017 - FG bans fetish display at cultural festivals
27th August 2017 - 2019: Sekibo’s sack has opened our eyes — Wike
Home / National / Still on hate speech and terrorism

Still on hate speech and terrorism

— 27th August 2017

When Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, held fort as Acting President during the medical leave of President Muhammadu Buhari in London, he had declared that henceforth, anybody caught making hate speech would be considered and treated as a terrorist.

Note that the five Boko Haram terrorists under the custody of the Nigerian government were recently released in exchange for the freedom of the 82 Chibok schoolgirls.

Still, the remaining Boko Haram terrorists in government’s net are currently undergoing rehabilitation after which they can be released back to the society to live among the people whose loved ones they killed  with guns and bombs, destroyed their homes, turned them into refugees in their country, burnt their fathers, mothers, children, uncles, aunties, friends and so on,  ashes.

It is pertinent to ask the government these vital questions: After arresting those accused of making hate speeches, and treated as terrorists, would they ultimately be reformed and rehabilitated and released again into the society in the same way some Boko Haram insurgents were set free in exchange for the Chibok girls? Will such hate speech ‘terrorists’ be allowed to live among the people just the same way that has being done for the Boko Haram terrorists?    

I honestly want a convincing, simple and satisfactory answer.

►Pius Terwase wrote from Abuja

Post Views: 33
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

2 Comments

  1. Alain 27th August 2017 at 6:50 am
    Reply

    The question is too strong. I couldn’t convinced you. But I can tell you neither him nor the north can answer that question. The answer of that question is universe and can be found only in the hand of God no one else. But I can tell you that as long as that constitution remains there, the north are killers and innocent at the same time because they have plenty landmass among other ethnic so they are innocent in all they do in the name of Allah. I think they read the first airticle format of Nnamdi Azikiwe with lliterate mind, envy and that of the animal case between human race. After all, they call them lion kings but I feel a little sorry for them. What I’m I gonna say, is an animal case.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 27th August 2017 at 7:06 am
    Reply

    Anyone who have done nothing to be hated, will not be afraid of hatred. Only those who have committed atrocities are afraid of hatred. But they cant do anything about it. It is judgement day. God the source of knowledge and wisdom, the owner of the world and everything in it have remember the enemy- political poor northern bandits in the name of nigeria, it is irreversible. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mayweather beats McGregor to win fight

— 27th August 2017

Floyd Mayweather has beaten Conor McGregor in Las Vegas, claiming his 50th victory and maintaining his unbeaten record. McGregor had been written off before the fight, but the Irishman surprised many of his critics with a largely professional display, taking the fight to 10 rounds. He got off to a flying start, throwing a series…

  • Fayose vows to complete ongoing projects

    — 27th August 2017

    Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayo Fayose, yesterday promised that all ongoing projects embarked upon by his administration would be completed and handed over to his successor in good condition next year. Fayose, who spoke at the Grand Finale of the 2017 edition of the Udiroko Cultural Festival in Ado Ekiti, said no single development project…

  • Olubadan distances self from coronation of new obas

    — 27th August 2017

    The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji, has said he has no hand whatsoever in the proposed coronation of High Chiefs slated for Sunday at Mapo Hall by Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.  The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a report said that Ajimobi, last Friday, presented letters of conferment of obaship titles to…

  • APC hopes for victory in 2018 guber election

    — 27th August 2017

    From Clement Adeyi,  Osogbo Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vowed to go the whole hog in defeating the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the 2018 governorship election in the state.  The party chairman, Prince Gboyega Famoodun, stated this yesterday in Osogbo, the state capital, in his address to mark the 26th…

  • Re-arrest bid: Kanu’s family dares FG

    — 27th August 2017

    …Says ‘move will fast-track Biafra’ From: Okey Sampson, Aba The family of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and the group itself, have dared the Federal Government over the latter’s move to get the director of Radio Biafra, who is on bail, re-arrested. Federal Government had last Friday filed an…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share