Chelsea have successfully priced Eden Hazard out of a move to Real Madrid.

Real president Florentino Perez was eager to bring Eden Hazard to Madrid this summer – even before Cristiano Ronaldo’s defection to Juventus.

However, French pundit Fred Hermel revealed to RMC that Chelsea’s refusal to budge on their asking price turned off Florentino.

READ ALSO 2019: Amosun’s ex-dep, Adesegun joins Ogun guber race

And the pundit later revealed that Perez told close sources that the Belgian is not worth that kind of fee being bandied around by Chelsea.

He said,

“There was a player who we really liked, it’s Eden Hazard, but Chelsea claimed €220m. For the Madrid leaders there are only two players who can justify such an expense: Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.”