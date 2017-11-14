The Sun News
Latest
14th November 2017 - STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos
14th November 2017 -
14th November 2017 - Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari
14th November 2017 - I’m incomplete without Kalu, says Ike Oye, APGA national chairman
14th November 2017 - Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari
14th November 2017 - Duterte says Trudeau bringing up killings, rights issues an “insult”
14th November 2017 - PDP reps accuse FG of targeting party chiefs
14th November 2017 -   How $9.7m, ‎£74,000 was found in former NNPC GMD’s house -Witness
14th November 2017 - One minute silence for Saro-Wiwa divides Reps
14th November 2017 - S. Sudan Supreme Court judge resigns over lack of independence
Home / Cover / National / STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos

STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos

— 14th November 2017

 

From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau State has paraded two suspected child traffickers who bought a four day-old baby in Bauchi State.

Commander of the STF sector 1, Colonel Musa Etsu-Ndagi, who paraded the suspects Tuesday at the STF headquarters, said the suspects who were travelling to Lagos with the baby were apprehended in Jos at about 7:30am on Monday.

Col. Etsu-Ndaqi, gave names of the suspects as Miss Doris Ebuburonu and Mrs. Esther James who confessed to have bought the child at N300,000 in Bauchi State.

He said it was a vigilant passenger, who was travelling alongside the suspected baby traffickers in a public car that raised alarm at the Babale checkpoint 1, in the outskirts of Jos when he noticed that the new born baby may not necessarily belong to the women.

“The suspects were intercepted at about 7:15pm on Monday and on questioning, it was discovered that Ms Doris had bought the baby from one Mr. Abuna in Bauchi.”

The 39-year-old Miss Ebuburonu who was caught with the baby explained that her aunt in Lagos, who has been married for years without a child, had contacted her to get a baby for her.

The other suspect, Mrs. James who is her sixties, explained that they were former colleagues at the Peoples Clinic in Bauchi and denied any knowledge of how Ms. Doris procured the baby.

James said Miss Ebuburonu who was a former nurse at the clinic, had told her that the baby belongs to her aunt who had just died.

The STF has handed over the baby to anti trafficking unit of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Jos, Plateau State, and assured that the STF will apprehend those behind the sale of the baby.

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Ikenna Emewu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STF parades two child traffickers with 4-day-old baby in Jos

— 14th November 2017

  From Gyang Bere, Jos The Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau State has paraded two suspected child traffickers who bought a four day-old baby in Bauchi State. Commander of the STF sector 1, Colonel Musa Etsu-Ndagi, who paraded the suspects Tuesday at the STF headquarters, said the suspects who…

  • — 14th November 2017

      Again, court freezes firm’s account linked to Patience Jonathan By Lukman Olabiyi Justice Hadiza Rabiu-Shagari of the Federal High Court, Lagos Tuesday, ordered that N350 million, belonging to AM-PM Global Network Limited, in the Stanbic-IBTC be temporarily frozen. The court made the order while granting an ex-parte application filed and argued before her by…

  • Dividing Nigeria betrays founding fathers — Buhari

    — 14th November 2017

      From Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki President Muhammadu Buhari, Tuesday appealed to the people of South East region not to buy into the idea of Biafra Republic promoted by the members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). The president described the agitation for the realization of the sovereign State of Biafra as “a senseless…

  • I’m incomplete without Kalu, says Ike Oye, APGA national chairman

    — 14th November 2017

    The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Prof. Ike Oye has described former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu as a rare gem whose extraordinary qualities will continue to stand out. The academic and politician made these remarks on Monday during Kalu’s visit to h‎is Awawbia country home in Anambra State….

  • Python Dance 2: Court gives judgment Dec. 22 on ADF’s suit against Buhari

    — 14th November 2017

      From Chidi Nnadi, Enugu A Federal High Court in Enugu Tuesday reserved judgment for December 22 I n the suit against the federal government by the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) on deployment of soldiers to the South-East zone for military operation code-named “Operation Python Dance 2.’ The court presided over by Justice A. M….

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share