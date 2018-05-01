The Sun News
Latest
1st May 2018 - Sterling Bank’s Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans
1st May 2018 - ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct
1st May 2018 - Aba shoemaker wins N10m Fidelity Bank promo
1st May 2018 - ABCON to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2
1st May 2018 - Warren Buffett’s best investing advice for beginners
1st May 2018 - Russia 2018 World Cup: Eagles to be paid bonus soon
1st May 2018 - Nigeria won’t make second round –Gudjohnsen
1st May 2018 - NFF crisis: Police take over secretariat
1st May 2018 - Blessing Ene Sunday 08186624202
1st May 2018 - Omo-Agege’s suspension illegal –AGF
Home / Business / Sterling Bank’s Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans

Sterling Bank’s Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans

— 1st May 2018

Omodele Adigun

Nigerian consumers are set to witness a ground-breaking system of accessing loan facilities as Sterling Bank Plc has announced the launch of Specta, an online instant lending platform that offers consumer loans up to N5 million in five minutes.

The product was unveiled to the media at a well-attended press parley in Lagos on Thursday, April 26, 2018.
The end-to-end online platform uses proprietary data and analytics to process and disburse consumer loans to salary earners who belong to pre-approved communities in less than five minutes without paper work and collateral that includes personal, payday, wedding finance, rent, education and medical finance loans, among others, to salary earners.

Commenting on the revolutionary product, Grama Narashiman, Executive Director, Retail and Consumer Banking, Sterling Bank Plc, said, “Specta automates, simplifies and personalises the loan application, disbursement and receipt process eliminating the slow turnaround time and other inconveniences associated with the manual process.”

Narashiman disclosed that Specta was created to enable individuals who belong to pre-approved communities have access to loans with ease. Pre-approved communities are companies or organisations that have been profiled and enrolled on the Specta platform. Individuals who, however, work for organisations that have not been profiled can apply to be enrolled as individuals on the Specta platform.

Speaking on the new platform, Mr. Sina Atilola, the Group Head, Strategy & Innovation, said Sterling Bank is full of innovation, adding that one can have that five- minute Specta experience without really and truly having an account in Sterling Bank.

“The bank has a purpose to enrich lives. And how do we enrich lives? By adding values to individual lives.Most people want items; they want things; they want to pay school fees; they want products and all that and they don’t want to go through the hassles of loans.”

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Sterling Bank’s Specta leads credit revolution with N5m instant loans

— 1st May 2018

Omodele Adigun Nigerian consumers are set to witness a ground-breaking system of accessing loan facilities as Sterling Bank Plc has announced the launch of Specta, an online instant lending platform that offers consumer loans up to N5 million in five minutes. The product was unveiled to the media at a well-attended press parley in Lagos…

  • ICAN urges new members to exhibit exemplary conduct

    — 1st May 2018

    Steve Agbota The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) has urged its members to live above board by exhibiting exemplary conduct in the area of value creation and service delivery. The institute also exhorted its members to uphold dignity, transparency and accountability while carrying out their accounting profession. Speaking at the 16th Conferment of…

  • Aba shoemaker wins N10m Fidelity Bank promo

    — 1st May 2018

    Mr Batholomew EkeneChukwu Nnalue of Aba Shoe Plaza, Aba, has won the N10 million star prize of the Fidelity Bank’s Get Alert in Millions(GAIM) Reloaded promo. At the monthly, bi-monthly and the grand finale draws conducted at the bank’s Lagos headquarters on Monday, Nnalue won the mega million star prize, while Nwasike Olivia Chidera and…

  • ABCON to launch Naijabdcs.com live rate portal May 2

    — 1st May 2018

    The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) will on May 2, 2018, launch www.naijabdcs.com, a live rate engine room created by ABCON to promote transparency and price discovery in the foreign exchange (forex) market. Speaking to financial journalists ahead of the portal launch, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said the group had…

  • Warren Buffett’s best investing advice for beginners

    — 1st May 2018

    “When a person with money meets a person with experience, the one with experience ends up with the money and the one with money leaves with experience.” This was Warren Buffett’s response on his 87th birthday, when asked about his best investment advice. He says that experience is the ultimate key to be a successful…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share