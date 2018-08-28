– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation
28th August 2018 - NCC renews onslaught against pirates
28th August 2018 - Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme
28th August 2018 - How companies can access real sector support fund
28th August 2018 - Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission
28th August 2018 - Ex-gov, others laud Udom on industrialisation
28th August 2018 - Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents
28th August 2018 - Eight months after inferno, Lagos gas plant remains sealed
28th August 2018 - Flood disaster: Niger appeals for FG’s support
28th August 2018 - 2019: Igbo group canvasses for Middle Belt presidency
Home / Business / Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation
STERLING BANK

Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun

Sterling Bank Plc has received commendation from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for its commitment to the promotion of sustainable environment practices in the state.

Governor Wike, however, urged other banks and corporate organisations doing business in Rivers State to emulate the bank.

Governor Wike, who made the appeal recently at the unveiling of the giant size public artwork, Soiled Soil, at Station Road Roundabout in the Town Area of Port Harcourt, said the artwork is Sterling Bank’s contribution to the restoration of Port Harcourt to its “Garden City” status.

READ ALSO: How companies can access real sector support fund

The artwork created with used tin tomatoes cover, disposable nylon and used sack bags. It was one of the four winning entries from the RecyclArt Competition initiated by Sterling Bank to inspire a new generation of Nigerian artists and art genre. A part of the Sterling Environmental Makeover (STEM) programme, the initiative plays a significant part in the fulfillment of the bank’s brand purpose of enriching lives.

The governor, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner for Environment, Prof. Roseline Koinya, said the artwork installed in a beautified roundabout constructed by Sterling Bank, has showed that waste can be put into meaningful use.

He said, “Port Harcourt used to be the Garden City in Nigeria. We commend Sterling Bank for its role in the restoration of that status. This project will help illuminate the surroundings.”

The governor noted that using waste for art and beautification would help reduce flooding, adding that “Flooding is caused by the activities of human beings. We all have a role to play. Banks and other organisations also have a role to play. Other banks and organizations should emulate Sterling Bank.”

READ ALSO: Ex-gov, others laud Udom on industrialisation

Also speaking at the event, an Executive Director at Sterling Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienem, explained that the bank is committed to promoting good sanitation, hygiene and environmental sustainability across Nigeria through the STEM programme.

Emefienem said the RecyclArt competition was introduced to empower young artists and, at the same time, promote recycling of waste materials in the interest of the environment.

According to him, “The response to the initiative has been remarkable. Young people from across Nigeria submitted 630 entries in the maiden edition held last year. At the end of a rigorous screening exercise, our esteemed panel of judges shortlisted 16 entries.

“The shortlisted entries were deemed to have fulfilled the requirement of transforming old, recycled and reused objects into amazing pieces of contemporary and relevant art for public spaces.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STERLING BANK

Sterling Bank unveils 1st recycled mega art installation

— 28th August 2018

Omodele Adigun Sterling Bank Plc has received commendation from Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State for its commitment to the promotion of sustainable environment practices in the state. Governor Wike, however, urged other banks and corporate organisations doing business in Rivers State to emulate the bank. Governor Wike, who made the appeal recently at the…

  • OYES

    Osun recruits 20,000 youths for OYES scheme

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Osun State Government has enlisted another set of 20,000 youths for engagement in Osun Youths Empowerment Scheme (OYES), the offshoot of the World Bank/ Federal Government’s Youth Employment and Social Support Operation (YESSO) and NPower programme. OYES is one of the flagship Social Intervention programmes of the Governor Rauf Aregbesola’s administration for…

  • REAL SECTOR

    How companies can access real sector support fund

    — 28th August 2018

    Omodele Adigun The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the commercial banks recently pledged to start channeling the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) kept in the apex bank vault to agricultural and manufacturing lending at single digit interest rate of nine per cent. According to Mr. Ahmed Abdullahi, the CBN Director of Banking Supervision, the loans…

  • ZAMFARA CRISIS

    Zamfara security crisis: IPCR to embark on fact-finding mission

    — 28th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), on Monday, said it has concluded plans to unravel perennial causes of conflicts in Zamfara State. The acting Director-General of IPCR, Bakut Tswah Bakut, who spoke in Abuja on the security situation in the state, said the IPCR will dispatch a team of researchers…

  • KADUNA FLOODS

    Kaduna flood: NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to affected residents

    — 28th August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna Following the flood disasters experienced in some parts of Kaduna State last week, the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has begun the distribution of relief materials to affected residents especially those that were sacked from their homes. Director general of the agency, Mustapha Maihaja in company of his team had undertaken a…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share