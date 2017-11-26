Sterling Bank powers ‘Mums in Business’ conference

One-woman proposition, a product of Sterling Bank, tailored specifically for women, is partnering with Motherhood In-Style magazine in its maiden edition of a two-day event tagged: Mums in Business Fair and Conference in Lagos.

The organisers of the event stated this at a press conference held at Sterling Bank’s head office in Lagos yesterday.

In her welcome address, Head of Communications, Sterling Bank, Tomi Ajakaiye, said the event was powered by One-Woman proposition, adding that Mums in Business is a platform that brings together successful women in business and work spaces such as fashion, law, beauty and health, among others.

She said the value proposition of One-Woman comprised of an array of different value-added offerings to meet financial, business and personal needs of women in Nigeria and to foster support by providing platforms for women to support other women.

Ajakaiye listed some of the offerings to include: Sterling Maternal Medical Finance (SMMF) available to women for peculiar medical treatments like fibroid, customized debit cards with a bold feminine touch that would provide cardholders access to discounts for spas, makeover services, and furniture/household items at select outlets, discounts on lending rates of all existing retail loan products (e.g. personal loan, asset acquisition loan, MSME loans,) for women and Womenpreneurship and capacity building programme for young women.

Others are internship opportunities and job shadowing schemes for young women with access to the MSME academy for free or at a discount.

Also speaking, Chief Legal Counsel for Sterling Bank, Mrs. Justina Lewa,said it has become imperative for women to support women because when a woman is empowered, she will, in turn, empower everything around her. She also noted that “if a woman contributes to her home, her husband won’t take her for granted and it will further enhance the love between them.”