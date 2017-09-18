The Sun News
Latest
18th September 2017 - Steps to successful investment in stock market
18th September 2017 - Shareholders fault Nwosu’s claims on protest at Oando’s AGM
18th September 2017 - Stanbic IBTC declares N28.52bn profit
18th September 2017 - Fidelity Bank to give out over N110m to customers in new promo
18th September 2017 - Awolowo attributes 3.2% rise in exports in Q2 to diversification
18th September 2017 - Presidential aide seeks integration, regulation of ‘illegal refineries’
18th September 2017 - FG urged to facilitate revitalisation of Ajaokuta Steel Company
18th September 2017 - Union Bank unveils, upgrades 14 new branches nationwide
18th September 2017 - NIMC deploys verification mode to banks, others – DG
18th September 2017 - FAAN workers to protest over Lagos, Abuja airports’ concession
Home / Business / Steps to successful investment in stock market

Steps to successful investment in stock market

— 18th September 2017

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi

Investors who buy stocks typically do so for one of two reasons: they believe that the price will rise and allow them to sell the stock at a profit, or they intend to collect the dividends paid on the stock as investment income. Of course, some stocks can satisfy both objectives at least to some extent, but most stocks can be classified into one of three categories: growth, income and value.

Those who understand the characteristics of each type of stock can use this knowledge to grow their portfolios more efficiently.

Growth stocks

As the name implies, growth companies by definition are those that have substantial potential for growth in the foreseeable future. Growth companies may currently be growing at a faster rate than the overall markets, and they often devote most of their current revenue toward further expansion. Every sector of the market has growth companies, but they are more prevalent in some areas such as technology, alternative energy and biotechnology.

Most growth stocks tend to be newer companies with innovative products that are expected to make a big impact in the market in the future, but there are exceptions. Some growth companies are simply very well-run entities with good business models that have capitalized on the demand for their products. Growth stocks can provide substantial returns on capital, but many of them are smaller, less-stable companies that may also experience severe price declines.

An example of growth stock is Dangote Flour Mills. Ever since Dangote Group took it back from Tiger Branded, they have embarked on a massive turnaround that has seen the company report back to back profits for the first time in years. Investors have rewarded the company with higher valuation multiples.. More so, the stock is still trading at very low valuation multiples, perhaps as investors wait to see if it can generate enough growth to clear out its accumulated losses of about N6 billion.

Growth stocks generally have high Price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios and high Price-to-book ratios, and are sometimes seen as expensive and overvalued.

Value stocks

Undervalued companies can often provide long-term profits for those who do their homework. A value stock trades at a price below where it appears it should be based on its financial status and technical trading indicators. It may have high dividend payout ratios or low financial ratios such as price-to-book or price-to-earnings ratios. The stock price may also have dropped due to public perception regarding factors that have little to do with the company’s current operations. For example, the stock price of a well-run, financially sound company may drop substantially for a short time period if the company CEO becomes embroiled in a serious personal scandal. Smart investors know that this is a good time to buy the stock, as the public will soon forget about the incident and the price will most likely revert to its previous level.

Of course, the definition of what exactly is a good value for a given stock is somewhat subjective and varies according to the investor’s philosophy and point of view. Value stocks are typically considered to carry less risk than growth stocks because they are usually found with larger, more-established companies. However, their prices do not always return to their previous higher levels as expected. For example, Access Bank,  United Capital Plc among others.  Sometimes, Value Stocks may have prices that are below the stocks historic levels or may be associated with new companies that aren’t recognized by investors. They may also have been affected by a problem that raises some concerns about their long-term prospects – such as recently poor operating results and negative outlook.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Steps to successful investment in stock market

— 18th September 2017

Stories by Chinenye Anuforo and Chinwendu Obienyi Investors who buy stocks typically do so for one of two reasons: they believe that the price will rise and allow them to sell the stock at a profit, or they intend to collect the dividends paid on the stock as investment income. Of course, some stocks can…

  • Shareholders fault Nwosu’s claims on protest at Oando’s AGM

    — 18th September 2017

    A shareholder activist who protested at the 40th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Oando Plc held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State last Monday, has said the protest was an expression of their discontent with the state of affairs of  the company. Clement Ebitimi, who is the South-South Coordinator of the Oando Shareholders Solidarity Group (OSSG), who…

  • Stanbic IBTC declares N28.52bn profit

    — 18th September 2017

    Following resolution of the issue with Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has announced its audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2016 with the group’s profit after tax (PAT) increased by 51 per cent from N18.90 billion earned in 2015 to N28.52 billion in 2016. At its 5th…

  • Fidelity Bank to give out over N110m to customers in new promo

    — 18th September 2017

    Fidelity Bank Plc is set to delight the banking public with the introduction of a fresh savings promo that promises to provide new and existing customers with the unique opportunity to win fantastic cash prizes within a specific period. The promo dubbed, “Get Alert In Millions Promo Reloaded” is in line with the Central Bank…

  • Awolowo attributes 3.2% rise in exports in Q2 to diversification

    — 18th September 2017

    Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, has attributed 3.2 per cent growth in Nigeria’s exports as an indication that the present administration’s economic diversification is paying off. A statement by the Head of Corporate Communications, Mr. Joe Itah, which quoted Awolowo, said that the economy has indeed recovered from recession and…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share