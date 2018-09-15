Steps to take if your child doesn’t like their teacher

It can be helpful for children faced with a non-favorite new teacher to practice expressing themselves to their parent first.

Kate Halim

It can be worrisome when your child doesn’t like his or her new teacher at the beginning of a new school term. Sometimes, they might like whoever the new teacher is and look forward to being in their class and at other times, they just don’t want to be close to the person.

READ ALSO: Rising Sun School awards scholarship to 6 pupils