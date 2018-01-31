The Sun News
Stephanie Otobo vows to mention her sponsors

Stephanie Otobo vows to mention her sponsors

31st January 2018

In reaction to a video published earlier Tuesday, Stephanie Otobo, a Canada-based stripper and musician has denied allegations that she was lured by Apostle Johnson Suleman to confess to having lied against the preacher over a sex scandal that rocked the internet in 2017.

Speaking exclusively to our reporter in her Lagos hideout this afternoon, Miss Otobo said, “I was not lured, kidnapped, forced or paid to confess. I confessed for my own peace of mind and my well-being as a human being.”

When prodded by our reporter, Otobo said, “How much can the Apostle pay me that will match what I was paid, and I am still being offered more by my sponsors?”

Asked what prompted her sudden desire for “peace of mind”, Miss Otobo said that she had had sleepless nights for several months over the role she played as the fulcrum of the sex scandal.

She also accused her alleged sponsors of blackmail, stating that the said video was made in June 2017 in the Canada home of a certain Chidi, the guy responsible for most of her videos last year. Otobo said that the well rehearsed video was made as an insurance tool against her in the likely event that she ever exposed the plot by her manipulators.

She said, “That video was made in June, 2017 and it was made by my manipulators so that they would have something against me incase I ever told the truth.”

Looking radiant in her white shirt and deep blue pants, Stephanie Otobo seemed happy as she exchanged light banters with our correspondent before agreeing to make us an exclusive video.

The Urhobo-born musician also expressed fears about her security as she vowed to unmask her manipulators in court rather than on social media.

For those of you asking me to mention names, sure, I will mention names in court because they have been sending emails and texts offering me a lot of money but I cannot be manipulated anymore.”

She urged all parties involved in the scandal to move on as she has found peace with God and herself.

Most Nigerians are eagerly awaiting the bombshell of names of the characters involved in the alleged plot.

You will recall that last year, Apostle Suleman was the subject of a sex scandal that went viral on social media. But in a rather shocking turnaround last Saturday, his main accuser, 23yr old Miss Stephanie Otobo appeared on the altar of Omega Fire Ministries in Auchi to confess to having been used by “powerful politicians and pastors to implicate Apostle Suleman.”

“I was made to tell too many lies, I was chocking. The burden of guilt was too much for me to carry. If I did not correct this grave sin, I would never have obtained the forgiveness of the body of Christ and even in the life hereafter”, she said.

