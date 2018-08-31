Stemming Nigeria’s population growth

Job Osazuwa

An Ibadan, Oyo State-based petty trader, Mrs. Clara Akinwunmi, a mother of six, has four girls and two boys. And she is currently pregnant.

She confessed that her current pregnancy came by “mistake” and she is emotionally not prepared to go through the antenatal and postnatal routines for the seventh time.

She told the reporter that she had vowed that her sixth child would be her last.

She said her husband equally gave a nod to the decision. However, one vital thing was missing in the resolution. They both failed to plan on how they would go about stopping more children from coming, since the woman was still of childbearing age.

When Mrs. Akinwunmi was asked at the government hospital the type of family planning she embraced, since she was protesting that the pregnancy came uninvited, she was speechless. She admitted that she took none. She said she had only avoided sex during her ovulation period, and could not explain how the method failed her.

Recently, at the Ifako-Ijaiye General Hospital, Lagos, a woman in her late 40s walked into the paediatric ward with a protruding stomach. Upon sighting her, the nurse on duty screamed, “you again!” It was gathered that the pregnancy was the fifth for the woman.

The nurse demanded to know why the woman did not adhere to the family planning method suggested to her and her husband after their fourth child. It was learnt that the woman’s last delivery resulted led to complications that endangered her chances of having another safe delivery. The doctor then advised the woman to stop childbearing.

Apparently, Nigeria’s population seems to be hampering its economic expansion. There has been a consistent decline in the development of critical infrastructure, including education, potable water, roads, stable power supply and housing.