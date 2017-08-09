The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Steer clear of South East, group warns anti-Buhari protesters

Steer clear of South East, group warns anti-Buhari protesters

— 9th August 2017

The Buhari South-East Youth Movement (BUSEYM) has warned persons and groups sponsoring impeachment protests and calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his health status to steer clear of the zone stating that the president has not violated any path of the law or the constitution.

In a press release made available to newsmen, in Umuahia, Abia State, and signed by the Director-General and publicity secretary, Engr. Nwabueze Onwuneme and Hon. Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe, respectively, the group wondered why people, who should show compassion and pray for their leaders as the Holy Bible directed Christains, would rather choose to be callous and insensitive as to sponsor protests against the President and in some cases wish him death.

The group stated that “Unlike in the PDP/President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua era which bred so much bad blood and unrests due to the non-transmission of power appropriately by the then President Yar’Adua to his then vice-president Goodluck Jonathan, but in this case President Muhammadu Buhari adequately and appropriately handed over to Ag. President Yemi Osibanjo whom has not just shown competence and capacity, but has also shown Nigerians what loyalty and trust to a boss should be.”

The group particularly warned the son of a former governor of Abia State whom they alleged has started mobilising resources and persons to carry out such protests any time soon in the south-east zone calling on security agents to nip in the bud such protests which might lead to a breakdown of law and order just as its members has also vowed not to allow such hold in the zone.

The group called on security agents to warn this  son of a former governor of Abia state who has a history of disdain towards President Muhammadu Buhari whom he did not just lock out of the Enyimba stadium in the last electioneering campaigns but also his incessant threats and intimidation towards pro-Buhari groups and supporters and openly brags about it .

  1. Dr. Uche Kalu 9th August 2017 at 2:23 pm
    Curse be upon the duo traitors, Nwabueze Onwuneme and Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe, if they were
    influenced with an offer of some brown envelopes to carry out this uncouth pro -Buhari campaign of theirs.
    Perhaps, the above mentioned duo are oblivious of who Mallam Muhammadu Buhari really is?
    That son of undocumented Fulani cattle driver aliens,Buhari loves to hate us Ndigbo with passion.
    All that Noble and Devout Igbo Christians can do for that devil incarnate,Mallam Muhammadu
    Buhari,is to offer some prayers of intercession to God on his behalf.
    Oh yes! Buhari is indeed an evil and a very wicked man .
    My The Almighty God forgive him.He committed a lot of heinous crimes against humanity and also he
    sinned against God.
    However,he is a damned Islamic begot after all, and lots of muslims are evil and wicked like Buhari.
    Come to think about that,Islam is the Qur’an and the Qur’an is Mohmmed the Prophet.
    Prophet Mohammed was a warlord,a bandit and a terrorist.He was indeed a very very bad man.
    That explians why muslims bigots like Buhari,are evil and wicked lots.Every muslim is indeed a potential
    terrorist,
    Buhari is really one of the spokespersons and god-fathers of the Boko Haram Jihadist Killer Squads.
    He is also one of the patrons of MACBAN and therefore of the Fulani herdsmen and Militias,who are
    rampaging all over the country.
    Curse be upon Buhari,his Party members and supporters.
    No to the status quo ante bellum!
    Down with Hausa/Fulani Islamic Hegemony!!
    All Hail Biafra,the Land of the Rising Sun!!!

