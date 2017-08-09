Steer clear of South East, group warns anti-Buhari protesters

The Buhari South-East Youth Movement (BUSEYM) has warned persons and groups sponsoring impeachment protests and calls for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over his health status to steer clear of the zone stating that the president has not violated any path of the law or the constitution.

In a press release made available to newsmen, in Umuahia, Abia State, and signed by the Director-General and publicity secretary, Engr. Nwabueze Onwuneme and Hon. Demian Ifeanyi Igbokwe, respectively, the group wondered why people, who should show compassion and pray for their leaders as the Holy Bible directed Christains, would rather choose to be callous and insensitive as to sponsor protests against the President and in some cases wish him death.

The group stated that “Unlike in the PDP/President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua era which bred so much bad blood and unrests due to the non-transmission of power appropriately by the then President Yar’Adua to his then vice-president Goodluck Jonathan, but in this case President Muhammadu Buhari adequately and appropriately handed over to Ag. President Yemi Osibanjo whom has not just shown competence and capacity, but has also shown Nigerians what loyalty and trust to a boss should be.”

The group particularly warned the son of a former governor of Abia State whom they alleged has started mobilising resources and persons to carry out such protests any time soon in the south-east zone calling on security agents to nip in the bud such protests which might lead to a breakdown of law and order just as its members has also vowed not to allow such hold in the zone.

The group called on security agents to warn this son of a former governor of Abia state who has a history of disdain towards President Muhammadu Buhari whom he did not just lock out of the Enyimba stadium in the last electioneering campaigns but also his incessant threats and intimidation towards pro-Buhari groups and supporters and openly brags about it .