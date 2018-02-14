The Sun News
Stay clear of our land, Deji of Akure warns Fulani herdsmen

Stay clear of our land, Deji of Akure warns Fulani herdsmen

— 14th February 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, has condemned the activities of Fulani herdsmen in his domain, warning them to desist from further destructive acts or face the consequence of their actions.

Oba Aladetoyinbo who described Tuesday’s invasion of the secretariat of Akure South Local Government Area as barbaric, provocative and an attempt to stir up trouble in the town, warned Fulanis living in the town, especially herders, against further acts of destruction.

“I wonder why the herdsmen would have chosen to lead their cattle to graze on the farmland belonging to the council if not an attempt to create crisis in town,” the traditional ruler said.

“it is sad to know that no major arrest or prosecution has been made by the Police since the attack on Chief Olu Falae’s farm, now the arsonists who parade themselves as herdsmen target the local government as their next point of call.”

He called on President Buhari not to treat the issue with levity, saying herdsmen activities are becoming worrisome and unbearable.

“Akure people can no longer tolerate the excesses of these herdsmen who are now making live unbearable with their nefarious attitudes,” he said.

The monarch also appealed to State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu to take proactive measures in curbing the herdsmen menace in the state.

He called on the Inspector General of Police, the Commissioner of Police and all security agencies to take more decisive steps in ensuring that the suspected arsonists are brought to justice.

“It is important to act now to avoid self-defence by our people,” he said.

“Once we are left with no option, anything can happen,” he warned.

