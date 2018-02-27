Stay clear of Army shooting range in Ajilete, Navy warns residents

Philip Nwosu, Lagos

Communities within the Nigerian Army Shooting range in Ajilete, Ogun state, have been asked to stay away from the areas around the shooting range as officers and men of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) conducts its Small Arms Firing Exercise (SAFEX).

The warning, according to a statement from the NAVTRAC, is to prevent any kind of incident within the area.

The statement signed by the spokesman of the command Lieutenant Commander Patricia Ochei said the public has been urged to stay clear of the Ajilete shooting range from February 26 to February 27, to allow troops of the Command train on weapon proficiency.

The exercise, the statement said, is aimed at testing the proficiency of the personnel of the Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC) in weapons handling during internal peace operations.

Farmers, hunters, as well as grazers are were particularly advised to steer clear of the range.