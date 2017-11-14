Stay away from South East, IPOB tells Buhari

From Okey Sampson, Aba, with agency report

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to stay away from the South East.

The president will be in Ebonyi, today, on a tour of three South East states. The group specifically gave the warning ahead of the president’s scheduled visit to Ebonyi, today, and Anambra State, tomorrow.

IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, said in a statement that “we (IPOB members) will die with him should he set his foot on the sacred land of Biafra.

“November 14, 2017 will be recorded in history as a bloody day, should Buhari attempt to land on Biafran soil. He is coming to mock us and to urinate on the graves of our 91 brethren his Operation Python Dance II killed in Abia State. He is coming to show us that power belongs to the North and to tell us we are forever slaves.”

Meanwhile, soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion, Asa, Abia State, have arrested three IPOB members in Aba.

The suspects, Okeke, 55, Nwaoha, 35 and Nwaogazi, 50, were reportedly arrested by soldiers on patrol in Aba on Sunday around Alaoji/Fly Over axis of the city.

Daily Sun gathered that the IPOB members were allegedly caught distributing flyers and posters with the caption, “No election in Anambra State.”

A source at the battalion said the suspects, with their flyers were handed over to the Department of State Security for investigation and possible prosecution.

The source, who declined to be named, said “the 14 Brigade would continue to work in synergy with the Police and other sister agencies to flush out criminality and anti social activities within the state.”

In a related development, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has disclosed that the people of the state are “fully prepared” to receive the president.

He told State House Correspondents, last week, at the Presidential Villa, in Abuja, that president Buhari would commission some projects carried out by his administration during the visit, including roads and flyovers.

“There are quite a lot of projects that we have executed within these past two and half years. We have three numbers of twin flyovers that are built across the African Trans Sahara Road running from Enugu to Cameroon, passing through Ebonyi State…

“We have completed two and the third one is 80 per cent done, Mr President will commission the two. We also have a mall, what we call Ebonyi Mall, modelled after the famous Dubai Mall. And, we intend for the president to lay a foundation stone of that mall, which we will like Mr President to commission in the next 12 months.”

It has also emerged that Umahi has barred all forms of rallies and display of party logo by political parties in the state as the president visits today.

The governor warned political parties from coming to the stadium with any party logo.

“Nobody should come to the stadium with any party logo. We don’t want to embarrass the president. If we invite the president for a state visit and PDP rolls out their logo, it is an embarrassment to Mr. President.

“So, it is a presidential visit, no party is coming to the stadium with a logo or party slogan. It is just a simple, pesidential visit. If they don’t understand, they should find out what presidential visit is and what it entails,” he said.

The officer urged members of the public to inform the army and other security agencies of the activities of criminals and hoodlums in their locality, stressing that they would make crime unprofitable in the state.