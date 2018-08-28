Stay away from cultism, drug abuse, Ambode’s wife tells students

Wife of the Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, on Tuesday, appealed to students to abstain from cultism, drug abuse and other career-ruining ventures, stressing that no excuse could justify indulgence in social vices.

Mrs. Ambode, who made the appeal in her keynote address at the second Distinguished Lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo, identified social vices as the bane of proper youth development in the country, urging them to resist the temptation to engage in social vices as they will only ruin their future.

According to her, “No matter the peer pressure, emotional challenge or psychological issues you may be facing, I urge you to say no to drugs, cultism and other vices. One moment of indiscretion is enough to ruin a life. Your lives will not be ruined”.

She urged them to make best use of the knowledge gained today, for their self development tomorrow.

Mrs. Ambode, an alumna of LASU, rated students of the University very high, describing them as some of the best, capable of holding their own anywhere in the world.

Mrs. Ambode filled with nostalgia, recalled her student days when “I walked the same road as you do, eat at the same joints as you eat, attended lectures in some of those classes that you use today; I am a proud alumna of this great institution”.

She reflected that the founding fathers of the school had a vision of academic distinction for all students that would pass through it, hence the robust academic agenda and phenomenal rise of the institution, when compared to its peers around the country.

She said because of the quality of education in that institution, many products of the school had gained global recognition and doing very well in coveted professions around the world.

Encouraging the students she said, “I can see seated before me this morning future presidents, governors, captains of industry, great researchers and accomplished technocrats.

“The Lagos State Government in conjunction with our University has given you the platform to challenge yourselves to face the future, by offering you practical classes through the ‘Ready Set Work’ initiative, and series of lectures and programmes like we are having today,” she said.

She commended the university authorities for the establishment of a Career Development Centre, for continuous improvement of LASU graduates, for professional efficiency and effectiveness.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun reeled out several scholastic and professional achievements recorded by the institution, through outstandingly brilliant male and female students, who have continued to make waves locally, continentally and globally.

He noted with pride, that the United Nations had just chosen a cohort of millennium fellows from the University, to support its Sustainable Development Goals.

Other such exploits according to him, included an on-going exchange programme with Indiana University, USA, among other inspiring achievements.

Prof. Fagbohun stressed that the Centre for Career Development was established to entrench the potential of students, with a vision to chart career pathways and produce employable and marketable graduates, for national and global relevance.

Guest speakers, Joke Silva, Segun Arinze and Mrs. Dan-Faparusi Ogugua Enitan, unanimously counseled the students to adopt the five Ds of Desire, Determination, Diligence, Dedication and Discipline, in their pursuit of career success, adding that they should get rid of fear and be prepared to start small.