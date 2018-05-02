The Sun News
Latest
2nd May 2018 - States got N1.91trn bailout –FG
2nd May 2018 - Rita O 08148826332
2nd May 2018 - Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing
2nd May 2018 - Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return
2nd May 2018 - Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated
2nd May 2018 - MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement
2nd May 2018 - Igbo in Diaspora condemn attack on Nwodo
2nd May 2018 - IPOB lauds Trump’s charge to Buhari to end killings of Christians
1st May 2018 - China’s infrastructural strides in Africa, a worthy venture – Don
1st May 2018 - Workers Day: Benue CSOs task Buhari on herdsmen’s killings
Home / Cover / National / States got N1.91trn bailout –FG

States got N1.91trn bailout –FG

— 2nd May 2018

•Labour threatens votes-for-minimum wage

Our Reporters

The Federal Government revealed, yesterday, that the 36 states of the Federation got N1.91 trillion bailout funds after oils shocks of 2015/2016 and has also, directed the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage to hasten action.

The committee is expected that work on the new salary regime would be over by the third quarter of this year.
Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo disclosed these at the 2018 May Day celebrations in Abuja, yesterday.
Osinbajo also said government will soon send an Executive Bill to the National Assembly on the New National minimum Wage.

He insisted that improving the welfare of workers has been the priority of the present administration and that, “that was why we evolved mechanisms to bail out all the 36 states of the federation, to the tune of N1.91 trillion, in recognition of the shortfalls in their finances, arising from the oil shocks of 2015/2016.”
He added that that was done without recourse to party affiliation, to enable them settle backlog of salaries and pensions of workers.

The vice president noted that a worker deserves his wage and added that the economic realities hasmade it imperative that the new minimum wage must be anchored on the plank of social justice, equity and fairness.

“The argument for a national minimum wage, therefore, cannot be faulted because minimum wage is the minimum amount of compensation an employee must receive for putting in his or her labour and as such should be anchored on the principles of social justice, equity, and fairness. We believe that those who can pay above the social protection floor are free to do so, as many have been doing in many states and sectors of the economy.

This administration has no intention of presiding over the dismantling of the gains organised labour secured for its members almost four decades ago. It is my hope, therefore, that the Tripartite Committee comprising government, labour, and the private sector will expedite its assignment to enable the federal government present an Executive Bill on a new National Minimum Wage to the National Assembly; for passage into law, as soon as possible,” Osinbajo said.
But, Organised Labour has threatened to deploy its numerical strength in 2019, if government, at any level, refuses to pay the new minimum wage currently being negotiated.

The extant minimum wage is N18,000.

Workers also warned against any attempt to renegotiate their demand for N66,500 as the national minimum wage in the country.

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba, issued the threat in his May Day message to Nigerian workers, in Abuja, yesterday.

“We are battle ready against public and private organisations that would refuse to conform to the new minimum wage,” Mr Wabba threatened.

“At our disposal is the power of our votes! We shall ensure that governments that refuse to pay the new minimum wage will not receive the support of the working class, pensioners and their families.”
Wabba also urged government to approve the minimum wage law and ensure all employers in public and private sectors paid the N66,500 package without further delay.

Earlier, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, pledged that lawmakers would pass the minimum wage bill if it is presented to them by the executive.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

States got N1.91trn bailout –FG

— 2nd May 2018

•Labour threatens votes-for-minimum wage Our Reporters The Federal Government revealed, yesterday, that the 36 states of the Federation got N1.91 trillion bailout funds after oils shocks of 2015/2016 and has also, directed the tripartite committee on the national minimum wage to hasten action. The committee is expected that work on the new salary regime would…

  • Kano LG poll: INEC panel confirms illegal thumb-printing

    — 2nd May 2018

    •Recommends delisting of under-age voters from register • ‘It’s not true’   Chinelo Obogo The Kano Local Government Election Fact-finding Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it is in possession of a video of “free-for-all thumb-printing by unidentified persons during the Kano Local Government election.” An eight-man committee was set…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    Nigeria, US to draw roadmap on $500m looted funds return

    — 2nd May 2018

    • Trump’s visit on hold till after elections • Explains quantum of investments expected From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Donald Trump have agreed for the two attorney generals of both countries to draw a roadmap on how $500 million looted funds that has been traced would be returned to Nigeria. Attorney…

  • BUHARI - OKOROCHA - IMO STATE

    Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated

    — 2nd May 2018

    Buhari: Most youths in North uneducated Despite the outrage generated by his comment on young persons in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari has again spoken on the negative aspects of youth. While speaking at a Commonwealth forum in London, Buhari had said a lot of Nigerian youths have not been to school and but wanted…

  • TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

    MURIC, Catholic priest clash over Trump’s statement

    — 2nd May 2018

    American President Donald Trump has received both kudo and knock over his comment on security in Nigeria. On Monday when he received visiting President Muhammadu Buhari, the US president had raised concern over the incessant killings of Christians in various parts of Nigeria, describing it as unacceptable. “…We have had very serious problems with Christians…

Archive

May 2018
S M T W T F S
« Apr    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
2728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share