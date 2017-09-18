States APC lawmakers issue 21-day ultimatum to FG to re-arrest Nnamdi Kanu

From FRED ITUA, Abuja

Lawmakers of All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled states have issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to either re-arrest embattled leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, or face a nationwide protest by them (lawmakers).

The lawmakers comprises members of states Houses of Assemblies under the control of the APC and the Abuja meeting was attended by many Speakers from the APC-controlled states or their representatives.

Addressing newsmen, in Abuja, on Monday, the lawmakers said they could sit back and allow Kanu plunge the country into another civil. They said Kanu had breached all his bail conditions and was jeopardising the peace and security of the country. The lawmakers said enough was enough for Nnamdi Kanu.

The media briefing which had in attendance the Speaker of Jigawa State House of Assembly, Mr. Idris Garba, was presided over by a member of Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Kassim Muhammed.

Operating under the name ‘Democratic Youth Congress for Buhari 2019’ the lawmakers said: “We are giving the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to arrest the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu or we shall mobilise Nigerians against his treacherous menace.

“We will not sit on the fence and watch the actions of one man plunge our country into an avoidable civil war. Enough is enough. We have had enough.

“We therefore give the Federal Government this ultimatum to re-arrest Kanu who has breached all his bail conditions and is jeopardising the peace and security of this country.”

“If our demands are not meant, we shall call for an urgent general meeting of all the youth groups and tribal associations for a unanimous decision on what to do regarding this.”