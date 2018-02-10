The Sun News
Latest
10th February 2018 - Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting
10th February 2018 - State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan
10th February 2018 - How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK
10th February 2018 - Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar
10th February 2018 - OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders
10th February 2018 - Herdsmen killings, strong warning to Ohanaeze, S’East govs –IPOB
10th February 2018 - Fresh trouble for Innoson as Lagos court orders arrest, detention
10th February 2018 - Buhari orders retirement of Justice Ademola, Tokode’s sack
10th February 2018 - Nosakhare Blessing 08093211942
10th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition movement doomed to fail ­ — Ajomale
Home / Cover / National / State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan

State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan

— 10th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s call for the creation of state police in face of rising security challenges in the country, is very good suggestion and would be taken on board in the National Assembly.

Lawan, who was also in the Presidential Villa to observe Friday’s Jumat prayers, said the summit is a typical example of collaboration, cooperation and partnership between the executive and the legislature.

Osinbajo had advocated for State Police and community policing at the opening of a two-day summit on national security organized by the National Assembly Ad-HOC Committee to review the  current infrastructure in Nigeria, in Abuja, said that the Federal Government cannot realistically provide security for Nigerian from the centre, explaining that Nigeria has been unable to meet the United Nations’ recommendation of one policeman to 400 persons.

The Senate Majority Leader when asked if the lawmakers were in support of State Police as advocated by the Vice President, he said, “Well, I’m not a legislature as such because I am only one member of the legislature. But as a committee member of the adhoc committee on security and the review of security infrastructure in Nigeria, I believe that the suggestion by the Vice President that we should go the way of state Police and even consider community policing, is very good suggestion and we are going to take it on board in the National Assembly.”

On if the synergy between the executive and the legislature will solve the security problems in the country, Lawan said, “Of course. That is what we have been able to achieve with this. The Summit was declared open by the Vice President on behalf of Mr. President and that was typical example of collaboration, cooperation and partnership between the executive and the legislature. And we are so happy that this partnership is working.

“We have not concluded because the summit will continue on Monday and that will be the end of this particular summit and then the Senate will pass resolutions which the executive will definitely consider and implement by the grace of God.”

Asked how confident he was that the  solutions to the security challenges were in sight, Lawan said, “Of course. We should be thinking in a very positive manner that we should be able to solve our problems, if we cannot solve the problems then why did we even venture into it? I’m an optimistic person and I believe that coming together, the executive and the legislature we can solve any problem in Nigeria if we have the support of Nigerians. It is not only those of us in government that are suppose to do everything to solve these kind of challenges but we need the continuous, and relentless support of citizens to ensure that we are able to provide the kind of solutions we need.

On the appointment of Bola Tinubu to reconcile aggrieved All Progressive Congress (APC), members, Lawan said though late, it was better late than never.

The Senate Majority Leader said, “Fantastic! In fact that that committee should have been constituted long time ago because APC is plagued by some internal issues and I believe that these are issues that are surmountable. The Tinubu committee will definitely add value into reconciling the warring sides so to speak. Time is against us, we have to really kickstart these process of reconciliation immediately and I believe that as a family we should be able to come out very much more united that we were before.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Aderonke Bello

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Breaking 2019: Northern elders in crucial meeting

— 10th February 2018

Fred Itua, Abuja Top politicians and leaders from the northern part of the country, are currently meeting in Abuja. The leaders who are meeting on the platform Northern Elders Prayer (NEF), are expected to take a position on key national issues. They are expected specifically take a position on who to support in the 2019…

  • State Police: We will take Osinbajo’s suggested on board – Lawan

    — 10th February 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Senate Majority Leader, Ahmed Lawan, has said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s call for the creation of state police in face of rising security challenges in the country, is very good suggestion and would be taken on board in the National Assembly. Lawan, who was also in the Presidential Villa to observe…

  • How Army Generals Used Me To Launder Over N2.5B Defence Fund in UK

    — 10th February 2018

    …COL. AWUSA OPENS CAN OF WORMS MURPHY GANAGANA, Jos He was in love with the military and, indeed, had a promising career in the Nigerian Army after being granted a Direct Short Service Commission in the rank of Second Lieutenant on October 4, 1989. Later, he converted to Direct Regular Commission and was deployed to…

  • Kidnappers on rampage, abduct 5 businessmen in Calabar

    — 10th February 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Palpable tension has gripped the business community in Cross River as five businessmen had been abducted by kidnappers in the past three weeks within the Calabar metropolis. Investigations revealed that while Ifeanyi and Lazarus, motor spare parts dealers, were kidnapped two weeks ago, an electrical parts’ dealer and contractor popularly known as…

  • OBJ, IBB lack moral right to criticize Buhari – Plateau APC elders

    — 10th February 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The All Progressives Congress (APC) Elders Advisory Council, Plateau State, has reaffirmed its support for President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of the 2019 general elections. Chairman of the Advisory Council, Capt. Joseph Din (Rtd), disclosed this yesterday in Jos during a media briefing where he said former President Olusegun…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share