201202071320240949

State Police orders officers ‘Protect the trees or you’re out!’

— 15th September 2016
(By Ali AbareGOMBE)
In a bid to protect the environment against erosion, Police authorities in Gombe have launched a tree-planting campaign, with State Commissioner of Police Mr. Austin Iwar warning officers residing in the barracks to sustain the trees or be send out of the barracks.
The Commissioner gave the warning while speaking during the launch at the command barracks in Gombe, stressing that each household in the barracks would be allocated trees for nursing and protection – 400 in all.
Mr. Iwar said that tree-planting is important to the human life, environment protection and erosion control, adding that protection of the tree has become very crucial “if we take a look at the massive environmental degradation resulting from indiscriminate cutting down of tree all over the country.”
Also speaking, State Commissioner of Environment Hajiya  Sa’adatu Mustapha urged communities to imbibe the spirit of planting and discouraging indiscriminate felling of trees.
“Trees have supported and sustained life through a number of ways, economically, health-wise, environmental and social benefits, such that no community can afford to live without planting of trees,” she stated.
Sa’adatu further called on citizens to avoid dumping of refuse into drainages in order to prevent flooding and erosion hazards, adding that the present administration has made effort towards controlling the menace of soil erosion in the state.

