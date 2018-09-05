– The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / State-of-the-nation: PDP writes British PM, German Chancellor
BRITISH - GERMAN - LEADERS

State-of-the-nation: PDP writes British PM, German Chancellor

— 5th September 2018

The PDP called on the British and German leaders to use their “immense clout to impress on president Buhari and his administration to immediately retreat from the path of authoritarianism

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic (PDP) has forwarded a petition to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, over alleged culture of impunity, disrespect for the Judiciary and other anti-democratic tendencies by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

READ ALSO: Buhari, Merkel meet in Aso Rock

In the August 30, 2018 petition, a copy of which was released to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, the opposition party said the country, under President Muhammadu Buhari is gradually sliding into dictatorship. 

The PDP, in the petition, signed by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, urged the two world leaders not to allow president Buhari reverse the gains of liberal democracy,  which it bequeathed to the country in its 16 years rule. 

 “The recent outburst by president Muhammadu Buhari that he will jail more looters created national outrage and concern about the role of the judiciary and respect for our institutions.

“Also, his recent declaration, at an event of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), that rule of law will take second stage on issues involving alleged threat to national security, raises fresh concern about this administration’s attitude and respect for constitutional rule. These revealing statements from the president provides context for the treasonable attack, by armed operatives of the secret police, on the National Assembly, where they blocked members of the opposition from gaining access to their offices. It also explains the licence behind the continued, unlawful detention of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), former national security adviser, against multiple court orders mandating his release as well as documented cases of human right abuses, unlawful arrests and detentions, torture, impunity, restriction of free speech and press freedom as catalogued in reports by the United States Department of States and other international agencies.

READ ALSO: Rule of Law vs National Security: NBA attacks Buhari

“…An important institution like the EFCC, which was established by the PDP government, under President Obasanjo and graciously still supported by international friends of Nigeria, including the tax payers of the European Union, to professionally deal with the scourge of corruption, has now lost its essence and original intentions of the founders to become Buhari administration’s tool for persecution of opposition members and perceived political opponents.

“The EFCC, under this administration, has metamorphosed into a draconian agency, showing scant regard for the rule of law and respect for human rights…”

The PDP called on the British and German leaders to use their “immense clout to impress on president Buhari and his administration to immediately retreat from the path of authoritarianism and embrace the ideals associated with a democracy.”

READ ALSO: Shekarau quits PDP
1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 5th September 2018 at 6:13 am
    Reply

    PDP, APC, Ohanaeze, Afenifere, Pandef, ACF etc. are clubs of bandits, generation of failures, political prostitutes, complicit and collaborators of the enemy which must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy on the sunken ship nickname Nigeria in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. This territory natives of this generation has come to clean the ruins of this natives territory with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. This territory natives of Disintegrated Republics exist under Southern Countries Union- SCU which comprises Asia, Africa, South America and parts of Europe led by Russia, Turkey representing Europe, China, India, Japan, Indonesia representing Asia, Brazil, Mexico representing South America, Egypt, South Africa representing Africa. Germany exist under Union of EU- Union of EU which has relations with Southern Countries Union- SCU. Anglo-America has fallen and gone forever with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. This is 21st century world international order. 20th century world international order is dead and gone forever. It is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. It is Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. formation which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic. The war front is Sokoto- the last bastion of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Slaughter the last enemy in Sokoto. Slaughter the last fulani in Sokoto. Slaughter the last enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in Sokoto. Slaughter the criminal tout nickname sultan in Sokoto, burn down his palace etc. Slaughter every emir in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics, burn down their palaces etc. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is a must with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Existence securities and freedom of this territory natives of this generation in this 21st century world international order is only under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Share