State-of-the-nation: PDP writes British PM, German Chancellor

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic (PDP) has forwarded a petition to the British Prime Minister, Theresa May and German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, over alleged culture of impunity, disrespect for the Judiciary and other anti-democratic tendencies by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.

In the August 30, 2018 petition, a copy of which was released to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday, the opposition party said the country, under President Muhammadu Buhari is gradually sliding into dictatorship.

The PDP, in the petition, signed by its National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, urged the two world leaders not to allow president Buhari reverse the gains of liberal democracy, which it bequeathed to the country in its 16 years rule.

“The recent outburst by president Muhammadu Buhari that he will jail more looters created national outrage and concern about the role of the judiciary and respect for our institutions.

“Also, his recent declaration, at an event of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), that rule of law will take second stage on issues involving alleged threat to national security, raises fresh concern about this administration’s attitude and respect for constitutional rule. These revealing statements from the president provides context for the treasonable attack, by armed operatives of the secret police, on the National Assembly, where they blocked members of the opposition from gaining access to their offices. It also explains the licence behind the continued, unlawful detention of Colonel Sambo Dasuki (retd), former national security adviser, against multiple court orders mandating his release as well as documented cases of human right abuses, unlawful arrests and detentions, torture, impunity, restriction of free speech and press freedom as catalogued in reports by the United States Department of States and other international agencies.

“…An important institution like the EFCC, which was established by the PDP government, under President Obasanjo and graciously still supported by international friends of Nigeria, including the tax payers of the European Union, to professionally deal with the scourge of corruption, has now lost its essence and original intentions of the founders to become Buhari administration’s tool for persecution of opposition members and perceived political opponents.

“The EFCC, under this administration, has metamorphosed into a draconian agency, showing scant regard for the rule of law and respect for human rights…”

The PDP called on the British and German leaders to use their “immense clout to impress on president Buhari and his administration to immediately retreat from the path of authoritarianism and embrace the ideals associated with a democracy.”

